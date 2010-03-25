Image 1 of 31 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) looking up towards the finish (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 31 Australia's Ben Day (Fly V Australia) was the quickest over Redlands' opening time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 31 Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) had a solid ride today to round out the top 10. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 31 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) puts some time on other riders on the way to third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 31 Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) looking strong on the steep part of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 31 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co) had a good ride today and will be one to watch on tomorrow's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 31 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) with a strong ride for sixth today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 31 Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) making the climb look easy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 31 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) came in second today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 31 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) always has potential for the overall this weekend. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 31 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) came in really strong for fifth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 31 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly-Kenda) capped off the top three on the podium today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 31 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly-Kenda) slid into second place at only 2.9 seconds back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 31 Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation) had a strong ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 31 Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) finished up in the top 10 for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 31 Paul Mach (Bissell) kept in his tucked position even on the climb today to finish eighth. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 31 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) was ninth at only 20" back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 31 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) is showing early season form with his strong fourth place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 31 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) took the win today with Carter Jones (Jelly Belly) second and Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) third (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 31 Rebecca Much (TIBCO) puts some time on riders on the steep section (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 31 Alex Wrubleski (Webcor) could be back for another Redlands win (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 31 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) will be a threat in the Saturday crit, even with her junior gears (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 31 Emillia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) rounds a bend on the way to the top (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 31 Erinne Willock (Webcor) working hard near the top of the climb (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 31 Filip Vanacht (Yahoo) came all the way from Belgium to race in Redlands (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 31 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) going hard to get up the steep climb (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 31 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) will be watched closely after having won last Sunday (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 31 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) riding through the hills of Redlands (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 31 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) out of the saddle and climbing hard (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 31 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) doesn't seem to mind the climb at all (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 31 Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) was 15 seconds quicker than Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) over the opening time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) hopped out of one yellow jersey winning performance at the San Dimas Stage Race last weekend and straight into another after winning the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s prologue. The Australian rolled onto the starting ramp as the last rider of the day and the odds-on favorite.

Day didn’t disappoint the crowd when he flew to the top of the five kilometre course in 9:16 minutes, beating Jelly Belly teammates Carter Jones and Kiel Reijnen, with just four second separating the trio.

“I was a little bit nervous today because I put pressure on myself to win,” Day said. “I came into today as the favourite and that always adds pressure but I drew on that. I didn’t win by much but I’m just really happy to win. It is a close race still. The guys are going great and we are ready for tomorrow.”

Fly V Australia’s eight-man roster proved it is capable of defending a race lead from start to finish last weekend in San Dimas. Day expects nothing less of his teammates during the following three stages at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. He now leads the general classification by two seconds over Jones and four seconds ahead of Reijnen.

“I heard a bit of muttering before the start that the Jelly Belly guys were doing well today,” Day said. “I don’t know how many guys they’ve got here but they seem to be on top of the leader board. We didn’t see them race last weekend but they are obviously going well and will add a little dimension to the racing this week.”

Day’s win also placed him in the early lead of the event’s sprint and mountains classification. Jones leads the event’s best young rider category.

Day’s teammates will have their hands full containing Jelly Belly’s Jones, Reijnen and Will Routley who are all sitting inside the top 10. Notable overall contenders in close contention include Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) in fourth place, Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in fifth and sixth place respectively, Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) in ninth and Nathan O’Neill (Bahati Foundation), who rounded out the top 10.

“I surprised myself today,” said Jones, a University of Colorado student on spring break this week. “I thought I had a good shot of being competitive, I went for it and it worked out. I will definitely try and stay up in there for the GC. But we have so many cards to play. How does that happen?”

Reijnen is confident that the Jelly Belly team will be able to utilise its staggered positioning in the top 10 to take one more step up on the podium by the end of the week.

“It was our goal here to do well as a team,” Reijnen said. “We definitely surprised ourselves some after today but we have a great new roster and sponsors. I think a combination of those things lead to a stellar result and lifted the moral of the team.

“This is a good stage race for us and a race where it is good to come from behind,” he added. “I think the position we are in is perfect. We don’t have to just rely on one guy; we can really change it up and take advantage of the situation.”

Racing continues tomorrow with the City of Beaumont Road Race, which includes a slight downhill for the first nine kilometres followed by a climb to 900 feet over the next six kilometres. It will drop down onto the Beaumont’s 28 km circuit that includes a King (and Queen) of the Mountain ascent on each lap. The men will complete five laps totaling 168 kilometres.



Neben powers into race lead



Former UCI World Time Trial Champion Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW-Bianchi) won the opening prologue at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. Neben is no stranger to the five-kilometre uphill time trial, having won the event on three previous occasions. This year she finished the parcours in a time of 10:56 minutes, outpacing Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) by 16 seconds and third placed Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) by an additional five seconds.

“This race is fun for me because it’s close to home,” Neben said. “I never know what kind of form I’m going to have. To try to throw down for 10 minutes, I can at least do that and then we will see what is going to happen for the rest of the week. I’m healthy and I’m good.”

Neben won the Redlands Bicycle Classic overall in 2006 and 2007. She will start stage two’s City of Beaumont Road Race prepared to defend her overall race lead against some of the strongest teams in the nation, including Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12, HTC-Columbia, Webcor-Builders, TIBCO, Colavita-Baci and Team Vera Bradley Foundation. The prologue victory also places her in the lead of the points and climber’s classification.

“I’m feeling ‘winter’ strong right now,” Neben said. “That is a lot different from being ‘race-fit’ strong. Of course, I always want to go for the win but we will see what happens. There are some really strong teams here and some really strong riders so I will go out to race, have fun and see what happens.”

“I think riders will be more alert and the depth of the teams is big, with more strong riders this year,” she added. “That will make it a lot harder to control the race. I will enjoy it and get some race fitness out of it too.”

Abbott was pleased with her performance, after clocking a similar time to when she won the prologue in 2008. Current UCI World Time Trial Champion Kristin Armstrong is now the directeur sportif at Abbott’s Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 team and was cheering her riders at the top of the climb.

“This is a really cool time trial because it is so varied and there are so many ways that you can attack it,” Abbott said. “It really gets your head into a critical time trial mode and gets you looking at where your strengths and weaknesses are as a rider. It was really special to have Kristin here and we can learn so much for her. She knows exactly what an athlete is looking for and what you want to here. She knows how to relate to and support each of us.”

Third placed on the day Stevens is looking forward to a tactical game between the top teams and individual riders as the race progresses over the next three stages. Her teammate and defending champion Ina-Yoko Teutenberg placed fourth on the day.

“I think we have a really strong team and we want to get one of our riders in the yellow,” Stevens said. “We have a lot of options and it’s going to be a great few days of racing.”

Stevens competed in the Redlands Bicycle Classic under the Velo Classic Tours-InCycle team placing 14th in the time trial last year. She went on to win the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic and the Cascade Cycling Classic late last summer.

“Last year I literally flew from work right before the race and then took a red-eye flight home,” Stevens said. “To be able to focus on the race and have the support of HTC-Columbia is awesome. I like the course and it’s really hard, painful. I think if you were not in pain then you didn’t do it right.”

More photos coming!

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 0:09:16.1 2 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:02.9 3 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:04.7 4 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:05.9 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:13.5 6 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:15.7 7 Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:18.6 8 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:19.8 9 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:00:20.0 10 Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:22.5 11 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:27.9 12 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:28.7 13 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30.3 14 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:30.5 15 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:30.8 16 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:00:32.4 17 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:32.6 18 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:33.3 19 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:00:33.5 20 Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:34.0 21 Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech) 0:00:34.5 22 Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:34.8 23 Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:35.4 24 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:36.4 25 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar) 26 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:00:36.9 27 Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy) 0:00:37.2 28 Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 0:00:38.5 29 Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:38.9 30 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:00:39.1 31 Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:39.2 32 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:00:41.0 33 Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:42.3 34 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:44.5 35 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:00:46.9 36 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:47.6 37 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 38 Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:49.1 39 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:00:49.5 40 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:50.1 41 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:51.0 42 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:52.3 43 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 0:00:52.8 44 Angus Morton (Team Possabilities) 0:00:54.3 45 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 0:00:54.5 46 Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities) 0:00:54.6 47 Chris Butler (Team Possabilities) 0:00:55.0 48 Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:57.2 49 David Boily (Team Spidertech) 0:00:58.3 50 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:00:58.4 51 Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 52 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:58.7 53 Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:00:58.8 54 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 55 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:00:59.5 56 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:59.6 57 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:59.8 58 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 0:00:59.9 59 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:01:00.2 60 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:01:00.3 61 Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:00.6 62 Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 0:01:01.6 63 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 64 Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:01.9 65 Will Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:01:02.0 66 Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:01:03.3 67 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling) 0:01:04.5 68 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:05.1 69 Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:06.0 70 Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:01:06.8 71 Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech) 0:01:08.9 72 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 0:01:09.9 73 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 74 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) 0:01:10.5 75 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 0:01:10.6 76 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) 0:01:10.7 77 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 0:01:11.4 78 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) 79 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:11.8 80 Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech) 0:01:12.1 81 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 0:01:13.4 82 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:13.7 83 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:01:14.4 84 Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:15.0 85 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:16.7 86 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:16.8 87 Carson Miller (Team Possabilities) 0:01:16.9 88 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:17.2 89 Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace) 0:01:17.7 90 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:18.0 91 Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:18.8 92 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:19.7 93 Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:19.8 94 Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling) 0:01:20.6 95 Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:21.0 96 Kai Applequist (Exergy) 0:01:22.8 97 Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:23.2 98 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:23.8 99 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:24.1 100 Chris Hong (Exergy) 101 Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:24.3 102 Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:01:24.9 103 Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:25.1 104 Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:25.2 105 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:01:26.5 106 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling) 0:01:26.7 107 Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:01:28.8 108 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:28.9 109 Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:29.7 110 Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:30.5 111 Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace) 0:01:30.7 112 Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:31.0 113 Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:32.4 114 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:32.7 115 Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 116 Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:01:32.9 117 Eric Boily (Team Spidertech) 0:01:33.1 118 Chris Stuart (Exergy) 0:01:33.3 119 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:33.7 120 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 0:01:34.5 121 Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 122 Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:01:34.6 123 Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1) 0:01:35.1 124 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 0:01:35.4 125 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:35.6 126 Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:01:35.7 127 Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:01:36.6 128 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:36.9 129 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:01:37.1 130 David Talbott (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:01:37.2 131 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:01:37.9 132 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:38.1 133 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:40.6 134 Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:41.9 135 Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:42.7 136 Brandon Lynch (Exergy) 0:01:42.9 137 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 0:01:43.7 138 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:44.5 139 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:45.1 140 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:01:46.8 141 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 142 Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:47.3 143 Charly Vives (Team Spidertech) 0:01:48.1 144 Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:01:49.0 145 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:49.2 146 Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech) 0:01:49.3 147 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:01:49.8 148 James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace) 0:01:51.3 149 William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:52.4 150 Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities) 0:01:55.0 151 Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:57.3 152 Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation) 0:01:57.9 153 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:58.7 154 Will Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:01:59.9 155 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling) 0:02:00.3 156 Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:01.0 157 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 0:02:01.9 158 Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:02:03.2 159 Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:04.3 160 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 0:02:05.2 161 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 162 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:02:05.7 163 Tad Hamilton (Exergy) 0:02:05.9 164 Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:02:06.1 165 Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:07.8 166 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 0:02:09.7 167 Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling) 0:02:10.9 168 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling) 0:02:11.8 169 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:02:16.0 170 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:02:18.4 171 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:18.6 172 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:20.0 173 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:02:20.4 174 Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:02:20.9 175 Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling) 0:02:22.9 176 Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:25.1 177 Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling) 0:02:26.2 178 Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation) 0:02:27.8 179 Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace) 0:02:29.2 180 Joshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 0:02:33.1 181 Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife LaGrange) 182 Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:02:35.6 183 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:02:37.5 184 Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities) 0:02:47.1 185 Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities) 0:02:49.5 186 Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:56.0 187 Austin Arguello (Exergy) 0:03:08.8 188 Paul Che (Team Pista Palace) 0:03:23.8 189 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:03:23.9 190 Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities) 0:03:29.6

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 7 pts 2 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 5 3 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 4 4 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 3 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2

Elite women 1 Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 0:10:56.23 2 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:00:15.97 3 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) 0:00:21.54 4 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia) 0:00:29.31 5 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:00:30.95 6 Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:00:32.06 7 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:00:35.67 8 Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:00:43.72 9 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:00:45.54 10 Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:00:45.91 11 Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:00:49.94 12 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:00:54.64 13 Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:00:59.23 14 Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:00:59.57 15 Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia) 0:01:01.20 16 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:01:03.65 17 Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:01:04.76 18 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:06.40 19 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:01:09.66 20 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:10.15 21 Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:01:12.28 22 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:12.67 23 Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange) 0:01:16.84 24 Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia) 0:01:17.29 25 Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:01:18.70 26 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:01:19.49 27 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:01:21.81 28 Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:23.43 29 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:01:23.66 30 Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:01:25.25 31 Teri Sheasby (Veloforma) 0:01:29.39 32 Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:01:32.90 33 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:01:33.73 34 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:01:34.35 35 Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:01:38.67 36 Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:39.16 37 Alice Pennington (Veloforma) 0:01:39.50 38 Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 0:01:42.10 39 Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:01:43.48 40 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 0:01:44.25 41 Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:01:46.39 42 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:01:48.31 43 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 0:01:49.43 44 Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:01:49.94 45 Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:01:51.05 46 Whitney Shultz (Veloforma) 0:01:51.50 47 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:51.82 48 Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:01:53.79 49 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:54.54 50 Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:55.31 51 Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:01:55.40 52 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders) 0:01:55.53 53 Heather Pryor (Third Pillar) 0:01:55.68 54 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:56.06 55 Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:01:59.63 56 Stacy Sims (Third Pillar) 0:02:00.41 57 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:02:01.78 58 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 0:02:02.36 59 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:02:02.80 60 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:02:03.38 61 Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:02:03.79 62 Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:02:05.31 63 Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:02:05.42 64 Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:02:06.35 65 Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:02:09.32 66 Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 0:02:09.79 67 Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:02:10.22 68 Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:02:10.54 69 Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:02:11.06 70 Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:02:12.19 71 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 0:02:13.20 72 Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange) 0:02:14.58 73 Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders) 0:02:14.79 74 Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar) 0:02:14.83 75 Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:02:16.66 76 Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:02:17.19 77 Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:18.11 78 Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar) 0:02:18.41 79 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:18.74 80 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange) 0:02:19.15 81 Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:02:20.50 82 Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:02:23.57 83 Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar) 0:02:24.20 84 Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:02:27.55 85 Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) 0:02:28.30 86 Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange) 0:02:30.76 87 Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma) 0:02:32.74 88 Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders) 0:02:38.93 89 Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:44.51 90 Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:02:45.35 91 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:48.35 92 Julia La Franchise (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:49.84 93 Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar) 0:02:52.72 94 Mary Jo Ford (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:02:53.07 95 Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:02:53.17 96 Lindsay Fox (Veloforma) 0:02:54.07 97 Lisa Reeve (Veloforma) 0:02:57.99 98 Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:58.86 99 Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:59.05 100 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:03:02.50 101 Tamara Lamb (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:03:02.67 102 Gina Grain (Webcor Builders) 0:03:05.63 103 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:06.26 104 Yukie Nakamura (Third Pillar) 0:03:16.45 105 Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT) 0:03:21.04 106 Sarah Coney (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:03:22.11 107 Cora Olson (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 0:03:24.15 108 Leslie Vice (Specialized Mazda Samson) 0:03:36.61 109 Kaitlin Michener (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:03:54.59 110 Lana Atchley (Herbalife-LaGrange) 0:03:59.24 111 Becka Hartkop (Veloforma) 0:04:09.83 112 Sarah Caravella (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 0:04:16.47 DNS Hilary Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)

Mountains 1 Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 7 pts 2 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 5 3 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) 4 4 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia) 3 5 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 2

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 0:09:16 2 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:02 3 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:04 4 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:06 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:13 6 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:15 7 Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:18 8 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:19 9 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:00:20 10 Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:22 11 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:28 12 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 13 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 14 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 15 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 16 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:00:32 17 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 18 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:33 19 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23) 20 Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:34 21 Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech) 22 Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 23 Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:35 24 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:36 25 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar) 26 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:00:37 27 Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy) 28 Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 0:00:38 29 Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:39 30 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 31 Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 32 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:00:41 33 Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:42 34 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:44 35 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:00:46 36 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:47 37 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 38 Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:49 39 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 40 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:50 41 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:51 42 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:52 43 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 44 Angus Morton (Team Possabilities) 0:00:54 45 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 46 Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities) 47 Chris Butler (Team Possabilities) 0:00:55 48 Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:57 49 David Boily (Team Spidertech) 0:00:58 50 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23) 51 Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 52 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 53 Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 54 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 55 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:00:59 56 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 57 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 58 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:00 59 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23) 60 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 61 Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 62 Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 0:01:01 63 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 64 Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms) 65 Will Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:01:02 66 Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:01:03 67 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling) 0:01:04 68 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:05 69 Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:06 70 Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 71 Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech) 0:01:09 72 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 73 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:10 74 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) 75 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 76 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) 77 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 0:01:11 78 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) 79 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 80 Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech) 0:01:12 81 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 0:01:13 82 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 83 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:01:14 84 Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:15 85 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:16 86 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 87 Carson Miller (Team Possabilities) 0:01:17 88 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 89 Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace) 90 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:18 91 Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 92 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:19 93 Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 94 Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling) 0:01:20 95 Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:21 96 Kai Applequist (Exergy) 0:01:22 97 Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:23 98 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 99 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:24 100 Chris Hong (Exergy) 101 Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 102 Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Cycling Team) 0:01:25 103 Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 104 Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 105 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:01:26 106 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling) 107 Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23) 0:01:28 108 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:29 109 Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 110 Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:30 111 Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace) 112 Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:31 113 Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:32 114 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 115 Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 116 Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:01:33 117 Eric Boily (Team Spidertech) 118 Chris Stuart (Exergy) 119 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 120 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 0:01:34 121 Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 122 Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar) 123 Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1) 0:01:35 124 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies) 125 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 126 Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 127 Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:01:36 128 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:37 129 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23) 130 David Talbott (Moontoast / Tristar) 131 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 132 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:38 133 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:01:40 134 Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:01:42 135 Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 136 Brandon Lynch (Exergy) 0:01:43 137 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 138 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 0:01:44 139 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:45 140 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 0:01:46 141 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 142 Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:47 143 Charly Vives (Team Spidertech) 0:01:48 144 Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:01:49 145 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling) 146 Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech) 147 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 148 James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace) 0:01:51 149 William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:52 150 Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities) 0:01:55 151 Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:57 152 Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation) 0:01:58 153 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 154 Will Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:01:59 155 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling) 0:02:00 156 Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:01 157 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 158 Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar) 0:02:03 159 Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:04 160 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 0:02:05 161 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 162 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23) 163 Tad Hamilton (Exergy) 164 Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com) 0:02:06 165 Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:07 166 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 0:02:09 167 Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling) 0:02:11 168 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling) 169 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:02:16 170 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:02:18 171 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 172 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:20 173 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 174 Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes) 175 Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling) 0:02:22 176 Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:25 177 Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling) 0:02:26 178 Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation) 0:02:27 179 Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace) 0:02:29 180 Joshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) 0:02:33 181 Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife LaGrange) 182 Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:02:35 183 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:02:37 184 Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities) 0:02:47 185 Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities) 0:02:49 186 Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:56 187 Austin Arguello (Exergy) 0:03:08 188 Paul Che (Team Pista Palace) 0:03:23 189 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:03:24 190 Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities) 0:03:29

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia) 7 pts 2 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 5 3 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 4 4 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 3 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2

Elite women 1 Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 10:56:00 2 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:16:00 3 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) 0:21:00 4 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia) 0:29:00 5 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:31:00 6 Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:32:00 7 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:35:00 8 Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:43:00 9 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:45:00 10 Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:46:00 11 Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:50:00 12 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 0:54:00 13 Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 0:59:00 14 Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 15 Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia) 1:01:00 16 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 1:03:00 17 Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 1:04:00 18 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 1:06:00 19 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 1:09:00 20 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 1:10:00 21 Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 1:12:00 22 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 23 Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange) 1:17:00 24 Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia) 25 Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 1:18:00 26 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 1:19:00 27 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 1:22:00 28 Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 1:23:00 29 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 30 Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 1:25:00 31 Teri Sheasby (Veloforma) 1:29:00 32 Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 1:33:00 33 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 34 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 1:34:00 35 Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson) 1:38:00 36 Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 1:39:00 37 Alice Pennington (Veloforma) 38 Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 1:42:00 39 Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 1:43:00 40 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 1:44:00 41 Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT) 1:46:00 42 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 1:48:00 43 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 1:49:00 44 Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT) 1:50:00 45 Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson) 1:51:00 46 Whitney Shultz (Veloforma) 47 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 1:52:00 48 Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 1:54:00 49 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 50 Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 1:55:00 51 Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT) 52 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders) 53 Heather Pryor (Third Pillar) 54 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 1:56:00 55 Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 1:59:00 56 Stacy Sims (Third Pillar) 2:00:00 57 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 2:02:00 58 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 59 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 2:03:00 60 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 61 Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling) 2:04:00 62 Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 2:05:00 63 Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 64 Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson) 2:06:00 65 Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 2:09:00 66 Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 2:10:00 67 Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT) 68 Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 69 Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light) 2:11:00 70 Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 2:12:00 71 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus) 2:13:00 72 Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange) 2:14:00 73 Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders) 2:15:00 74 Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar) 75 Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 2:16:00 76 Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 2:17:00 77 Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society) 2:18:00 78 Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar) 79 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 80 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange) 2:19:00 81 Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.Com/DFT) 2:20:00 82 Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson) 2:23:00 83 Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar) 2:24:00 84 Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT) 2:27:00 85 Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) 2:28:00 86 Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange) 2:30:00 87 Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma) 2:32:00 88 Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders) 2:39:00 89 Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society) 2:44:00 90 Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT) 2:45:00 91 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 2:48:00 92 Julia La Franchise (NOW-MS Society) 2:50:00 93 Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar) 2:52:00 94 Mary Jo Ford (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 2:53:00 95 Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson) 96 Lindsay Fox (Veloforma) 2:54:00 97 Lisa Reeve (Veloforma) 2:58:00 98 Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society) 2:59:00 99 Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society) 100 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 3:02:00 101 Tamara Lamb (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 102 Gina Grain (Webcor Builders) 3:05:00 103 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 3:06:00 104 Yukie Nakamura (Third Pillar) 3:16:00 105 Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT) 3:21:00 106 Sarah Coney (Specialized Mazda Samson) 3:22:00 107 Cora Olson (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 3:24:00 108 Leslie Vice (Specialized Mazda Samson) 3:36:00 109 Kaitlin Michener (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 3:54:00 110 Lana Atchley (Herbalife-LaGrange) 3:59:00 111 Becka Hartkop (Veloforma) 4:10:00 112 Sarah Caravella (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) 4:16:00