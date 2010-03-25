Trending

Image 1 of 31

Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) looking up towards the finish

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 31

Australia's Ben Day (Fly V Australia) was the quickest over Redlands' opening time trial.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 31

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) had a solid ride today to round out the top 10.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 31

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) puts some time on other riders on the way to third place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 31

Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) looking strong on the steep part of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 31

Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co) had a good ride today and will be one to watch on tomorrow's stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 31

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) with a strong ride for sixth today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 31

Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) making the climb look easy.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 31

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) came in second today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 31

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) always has potential for the overall this weekend.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 31

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) came in really strong for fifth place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 31

Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly-Kenda) capped off the top three on the podium today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 31

Carter Jones (Jelly Belly-Kenda) slid into second place at only 2.9 seconds back.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 31

Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation) had a strong ride today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 31

Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) finished up in the top 10 for the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 31

Paul Mach (Bissell) kept in his tucked position even on the climb today to finish eighth.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 31

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) was ninth at only 20" back.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 31

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) is showing early season form with his strong fourth place today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 31

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) took the win today with Carter Jones (Jelly Belly) second and Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) third

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 31

Rebecca Much (TIBCO) puts some time on riders on the steep section

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 31

Alex Wrubleski (Webcor) could be back for another Redlands win

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 31

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) will be a threat in the Saturday crit, even with her junior gears

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 31

Emillia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) rounds a bend on the way to the top

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 31

Erinne Willock (Webcor) working hard near the top of the climb

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 31

Filip Vanacht (Yahoo) came all the way from Belgium to race in Redlands

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 31

Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) going hard to get up the steep climb

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 31

Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) will be watched closely after having won last Sunday

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 31

Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) riding through the hills of Redlands

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 31

Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) out of the saddle and climbing hard

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 31

Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) doesn't seem to mind the climb at all

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 31

Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi) was 15 seconds quicker than Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) over the opening time trial.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) hopped out of one yellow jersey winning performance at the San Dimas Stage Race last weekend and straight into another after winning the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s prologue. The Australian rolled onto the starting ramp as the last rider of the day and the odds-on favorite.

Day didn’t disappoint the crowd when he flew to the top of the five kilometre course in 9:16 minutes, beating Jelly Belly teammates Carter Jones and Kiel Reijnen, with just four second separating the trio.

“I was a little bit nervous today because I put pressure on myself to win,” Day said. “I came into today as the favourite and that always adds pressure but I drew on that. I didn’t win by much but I’m just really happy to win. It is a close race still. The guys are going great and we are ready for tomorrow.”

Fly V Australia’s eight-man roster proved it is capable of defending a race lead from start to finish last weekend in San Dimas. Day expects nothing less of his teammates during the following three stages at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. He now leads the general classification by two seconds over Jones and four seconds ahead of Reijnen.

“I heard a bit of muttering before the start that the Jelly Belly guys were doing well today,” Day said. “I don’t know how many guys they’ve got here but they seem to be on top of the leader board. We didn’t see them race last weekend but they are obviously going well and will add a little dimension to the racing this week.”

Day’s win also placed him in the early lead of the event’s sprint and mountains classification. Jones leads the event’s best young rider category.

Day’s teammates will have their hands full containing Jelly Belly’s Jones, Reijnen and Will Routley who are all sitting inside the top 10. Notable overall contenders in close contention include Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) in fourth place, Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in fifth and sixth place respectively, Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) in ninth and Nathan O’Neill (Bahati Foundation), who rounded out the top 10.

“I surprised myself today,” said Jones, a University of Colorado student on spring break this week. “I thought I had a good shot of being competitive, I went for it and it worked out. I will definitely try and stay up in there for the GC. But we have so many cards to play. How does that happen?”

Reijnen is confident that the Jelly Belly team will be able to utilise its staggered positioning in the top 10 to take one more step up on the podium by the end of the week.

“It was our goal here to do well as a team,” Reijnen said. “We definitely surprised ourselves some after today but we have a great new roster and sponsors. I think a combination of those things lead to a stellar result and lifted the moral of the team.

“This is a good stage race for us and a race where it is good to come from behind,” he added. “I think the position we are in is perfect. We don’t have to just rely on one guy; we can really change it up and take advantage of the situation.”

Racing continues tomorrow with the City of Beaumont Road Race, which includes a slight downhill for the first nine kilometres followed by a climb to 900 feet over the next six kilometres. It will drop down onto the Beaumont’s 28 km circuit that includes a King (and Queen) of the Mountain ascent on each lap. The men will complete five laps totaling 168 kilometres.

Neben powers into race lead

Former UCI World Time Trial Champion Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW-Bianchi) won the opening prologue at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. Neben is no stranger to the five-kilometre uphill time trial, having won the event on three previous occasions. This year she finished the parcours in a time of 10:56 minutes, outpacing Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) by 16 seconds and third placed Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) by an additional five seconds.

“This race is fun for me because it’s close to home,” Neben said. “I never know what kind of form I’m going to have. To try to throw down for 10 minutes, I can at least do that and then we will see what is going to happen for the rest of the week. I’m healthy and I’m good.”

Neben won the Redlands Bicycle Classic overall in 2006 and 2007. She will start stage two’s City of Beaumont Road Race prepared to defend her overall race lead against some of the strongest teams in the nation, including Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12, HTC-Columbia, Webcor-Builders, TIBCO, Colavita-Baci and Team Vera Bradley Foundation. The prologue victory also places her in the lead of the points and climber’s classification.

“I’m feeling ‘winter’ strong right now,” Neben said. “That is a lot different from being ‘race-fit’ strong. Of course, I always want to go for the win but we will see what happens. There are some really strong teams here and some really strong riders so I will go out to race, have fun and see what happens.”

“I think riders will be more alert and the depth of the teams is big, with more strong riders this year,” she added. “That will make it a lot harder to control the race. I will enjoy it and get some race fitness out of it too.”

Abbott was pleased with her performance, after clocking a similar time to when she won the prologue in 2008. Current UCI World Time Trial Champion Kristin Armstrong is now the directeur sportif at Abbott’s Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 team and was cheering her riders at the top of the climb.

“This is a really cool time trial because it is so varied and there are so many ways that you can attack it,” Abbott said. “It really gets your head into a critical time trial mode and gets you looking at where your strengths and weaknesses are as a rider. It was really special to have Kristin here and we can learn so much for her. She knows exactly what an athlete is looking for and what you want to here. She knows how to relate to and support each of us.”

Third placed on the day Stevens is looking forward to a tactical game between the top teams and individual riders as the race progresses over the next three stages. Her teammate and defending champion Ina-Yoko Teutenberg placed fourth on the day.

“I think we have a really strong team and we want to get one of our riders in the yellow,” Stevens said. “We have a lot of options and it’s going to be a great few days of racing.”

Stevens competed in the Redlands Bicycle Classic under the Velo Classic Tours-InCycle team placing 14th in the time trial last year. She went on to win the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic and the Cascade Cycling Classic late last summer.

“Last year I literally flew from work right before the race and then took a red-eye flight home,” Stevens said. “To be able to focus on the race and have the support of HTC-Columbia is awesome. I like the course and it’s really hard, painful. I think if you were not in pain then you didn’t do it right.”

More photos coming!

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)0:09:16.1
2Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:02.9
3Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:04.7
4Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:05.9
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:13.5
6Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:15.7
7Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:18.6
8Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:19.8
9Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:00:20.0
10Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:22.5
11Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:27.9
12Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:28.7
13Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30.3
14Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:00:30.5
15Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:30.8
16Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:00:32.4
17Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:32.6
18Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:33.3
19Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)0:00:33.5
20Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:34.0
21Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)0:00:34.5
22Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:34.8
23Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:35.4
24Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:36.4
25Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
26Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)0:00:36.9
27Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)0:00:37.2
28Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:00:38.5
29Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:38.9
30Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:00:39.1
31Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:39.2
32Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)0:00:41.0
33Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:42.3
34Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:44.5
35Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:00:46.9
36Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:47.6
37Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
38Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:49.1
39Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:00:49.5
40Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:50.1
41Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:51.0
42Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:52.3
43Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)0:00:52.8
44Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)0:00:54.3
45Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:00:54.5
46Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)0:00:54.6
47Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)0:00:55.0
48Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:00:57.2
49David Boily (Team Spidertech)0:00:58.3
50Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)0:00:58.4
51Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
52Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:58.7
53Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:00:58.8
54Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
55Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:00:59.5
56Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:59.6
57Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:59.8
58Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:00:59.9
59Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:00.2
60Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:01:00.3
61Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:00.6
62Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)0:01:01.6
63Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
64Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:01.9
65Will Dugan (Team Type 1)0:01:02.0
66Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:03.3
67Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)0:01:04.5
68Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:05.1
69Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:01:06.0
70Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:01:06.8
71Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)0:01:08.9
72Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)0:01:09.9
73Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
74Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:10.5
75Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:10.6
76Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)0:01:10.7
77Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:01:11.4
78Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)
79Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:11.8
80Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)0:01:12.1
81Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:01:13.4
82Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:13.7
83Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:01:14.4
84Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:01:15.0
85Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:16.7
86Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:01:16.8
87Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)0:01:16.9
88David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:17.2
89Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)0:01:17.7
90Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:01:18.0
91Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:01:18.8
92Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:19.7
93Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:01:19.8
94Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)0:01:20.6
95Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)0:01:21.0
96Kai Applequist (Exergy)0:01:22.8
97Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:01:23.2
98Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:23.8
99Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:24.1
100Chris Hong (Exergy)
101Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:01:24.3
102Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Cycling Team)0:01:24.9
103Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:25.1
104Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:01:25.2
105Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:26.5
106Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)0:01:26.7
107Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:28.8
108Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:01:28.9
109Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:01:29.7
110Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:01:30.5
111Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)0:01:30.7
112Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:31.0
113Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:32.4
114Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:32.7
115Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
116Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:01:32.9
117Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)0:01:33.1
118Chris Stuart (Exergy)0:01:33.3
119Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:33.7
120Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)0:01:34.5
121Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
122Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)0:01:34.6
123Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)0:01:35.1
124Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:01:35.4
125Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:01:35.6
126Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:01:35.7
127Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:36.6
128Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:01:36.9
129Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:37.1
130David Talbott (Moontoast / Tristar)0:01:37.2
131Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:01:37.9
132James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:38.1
133Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:40.6
134Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:01:41.9
135Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:01:42.7
136Brandon Lynch (Exergy)0:01:42.9
137Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:01:43.7
138Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:01:44.5
139Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:01:45.1
140David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:01:46.8
141Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
142Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:01:47.3
143Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)0:01:48.1
144Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:49.0
145Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:49.2
146Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)0:01:49.3
147Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:01:49.8
148James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)0:01:51.3
149William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:01:52.4
150Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)0:01:55.0
151Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)0:01:57.3
152Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:57.9
153Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:58.7
154Will Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar)0:01:59.9
155Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)0:02:00.3
156Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:02:01.0
157Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:02:01.9
158Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)0:02:03.2
159Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:02:04.3
160Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)0:02:05.2
161Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
162Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)0:02:05.7
163Tad Hamilton (Exergy)0:02:05.9
164Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:02:06.1
165Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:07.8
166Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:02:09.7
167Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling)0:02:10.9
168Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling)0:02:11.8
169Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)0:02:16.0
170Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)0:02:18.4
171Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:02:18.6
172Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:02:20.0
173Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:02:20.4
174Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:02:20.9
175Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)0:02:22.9
176Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)0:02:25.1
177Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)0:02:26.2
178Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)0:02:27.8
179Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)0:02:29.2
180Joshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)0:02:33.1
181Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife LaGrange)
182Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)0:02:35.6
183Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:02:37.5
184Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)0:02:47.1
185Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)0:02:49.5
186Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)0:02:56.0
187Austin Arguello (Exergy)0:03:08.8
188Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)0:03:23.8
189Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:23.9
190Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)0:03:29.6

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)7pts
2Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)5
3Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)4
4Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)3
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2

Elite women
1Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:10:56.23
2Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:15.97
3Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)0:00:21.54
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)0:00:29.31
5Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:30.95
6Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:00:32.06
7Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:35.67
8Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:43.72
9Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:00:45.54
10Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:00:45.91
11Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:00:49.94
12Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:00:54.64
13Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:00:59.23
14Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:00:59.57
15Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)0:01:01.20
16Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:01:03.65
17Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:04.76
18Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:06.40
19Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:01:09.66
20Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:10.15
21Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:12.28
22Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:12.67
23Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:01:16.84
24Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)0:01:17.29
25Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:18.70
26Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:01:19.49
27Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:01:21.81
28Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:23.43
29Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:23.66
30Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:25.25
31Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)0:01:29.39
32Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:01:32.90
33Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:01:33.73
34Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:01:34.35
35Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:01:38.67
36Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:39.16
37Alice Pennington (Veloforma)0:01:39.50
38Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:01:42.10
39Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:01:43.48
40Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)0:01:44.25
41Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)0:01:46.39
42Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:48.31
43Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:01:49.43
44Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)0:01:49.94
45Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:01:51.05
46Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)0:01:51.50
47Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:51.82
48Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:01:53.79
49Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:54.54
50Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:55.31
51Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)0:01:55.40
52Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)0:01:55.53
53Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)0:01:55.68
54Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:56.06
55Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:01:59.63
56Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)0:02:00.41
57Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:02:01.78
58Christina Smith (Veloforma)0:02:02.36
59Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:02:02.80
60Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:02:03.38
61Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:02:03.79
62Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:02:05.31
63Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:02:05.42
64Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:02:06.35
65Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:02:09.32
66Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:02:09.79
67Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)0:02:10.22
68Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:02:10.54
69Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:02:11.06
70Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:02:12.19
71Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:02:13.20
72Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:02:14.58
73Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)0:02:14.79
74Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)0:02:14.83
75Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:02:16.66
76Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:02:17.19
77Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)0:02:18.11
78Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)0:02:18.41
79Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:18.74
80Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:02:19.15
81Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.Com/DFT)0:02:20.50
82Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:02:23.57
83Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)0:02:24.20
84Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)0:02:27.55
85Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)0:02:28.30
86Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:02:30.76
87Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)0:02:32.74
88Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders)0:02:38.93
89Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)0:02:44.51
90Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)0:02:45.35
91Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:48.35
92Julia La Franchise (NOW-MS Society)0:02:49.84
93Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)0:02:52.72
94Mary Jo Ford (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:02:53.07
95Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:02:53.17
96Lindsay Fox (Veloforma)0:02:54.07
97Lisa Reeve (Veloforma)0:02:57.99
98Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)0:02:58.86
99Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)0:02:59.05
100Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:03:02.50
101Tamara Lamb (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:03:02.67
102Gina Grain (Webcor Builders)0:03:05.63
103Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:03:06.26
104Yukie Nakamura (Third Pillar)0:03:16.45
105Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)0:03:21.04
106Sarah Coney (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:03:22.11
107Cora Olson (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:03:24.15
108Leslie Vice (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:03:36.61
109Kaitlin Michener (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:03:54.59
110Lana Atchley (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:03:59.24
111Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)0:04:09.83
112Sarah Caravella (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:04:16.47
DNSHilary Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)

Mountains
1Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)7pts
2Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)5
3Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)4
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)3
5Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)2

Elite women
1Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)10:56:00
2Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:16:00
3Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)0:21:00
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)0:29:00
5Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:31:00
6Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:32:00
7Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:35:00
8Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:43:00
9Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:45:00
10Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:46:00
11Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:50:00
12Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:54:00
13Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:59:00
14Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
15Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)1:01:00
16Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)1:03:00
17Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)1:04:00
18Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)1:06:00
19Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)1:09:00
20Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)1:10:00
21Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)1:12:00
22Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
23Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)1:17:00
24Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
25Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)1:18:00
26Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)1:19:00
27Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)1:22:00
28Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)1:23:00
29Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
30Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)1:25:00
31Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)1:29:00
32Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)1:33:00
33Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
34Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)1:34:00
35Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)1:38:00
36Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)1:39:00
37Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
38Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)1:42:00
39Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)1:43:00
40Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)1:44:00
41Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)1:46:00
42Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)1:48:00
43Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)1:49:00
44Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)1:50:00
45Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)1:51:00
46Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
47Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)1:52:00
48Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)1:54:00
49Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
50Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)1:55:00
51Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
52Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
53Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
54Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)1:56:00
55Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)1:59:00
56Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)2:00:00
57Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)2:02:00
58Christina Smith (Veloforma)
59Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)2:03:00
60Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
61Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)2:04:00
62Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)2:05:00
63Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
64Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)2:06:00
65Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)2:09:00
66Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)2:10:00
67Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
68Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
69Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)2:11:00
70Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)2:12:00
71Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)2:13:00
72Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)2:14:00
73Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)2:15:00
74Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
75Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)2:16:00
76Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)2:17:00
77Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)2:18:00
78Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
79Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
80Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)2:19:00
81Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.Com/DFT)2:20:00
82Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)2:23:00
83Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)2:24:00
84Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)2:27:00
85Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)2:28:00
86Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)2:30:00
87Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)2:32:00
88Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders)2:39:00
89Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)2:44:00
90Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)2:45:00
91Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)2:48:00
92Julia La Franchise (NOW-MS Society)2:50:00
93Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)2:52:00
94Mary Jo Ford (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)2:53:00
95Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)
96Lindsay Fox (Veloforma)2:54:00
97Lisa Reeve (Veloforma)2:58:00
98Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)2:59:00
99Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
100Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)3:02:00
101Tamara Lamb (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
102Gina Grain (Webcor Builders)3:05:00
103Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)3:06:00
104Yukie Nakamura (Third Pillar)3:16:00
105Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)3:21:00
106Sarah Coney (Specialized Mazda Samson)3:22:00
107Cora Olson (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)3:24:00
108Leslie Vice (Specialized Mazda Samson)3:36:00
109Kaitlin Michener (Team Nanoblur-Gears)3:54:00
110Lana Atchley (Herbalife-LaGrange)3:59:00
111Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)4:10:00
112Sarah Caravella (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)4:16:00

Mountains
1Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)7pts
2Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)5
3Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)4
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)3
5Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)2

