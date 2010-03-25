Day continues winning streak in Redlands
Neben tops Abbott in prologue
Ben Day (Fly V Australia) hopped out of one yellow jersey winning performance at the San Dimas Stage Race last weekend and straight into another after winning the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s prologue. The Australian rolled onto the starting ramp as the last rider of the day and the odds-on favorite.
Day didn’t disappoint the crowd when he flew to the top of the five kilometre course in 9:16 minutes, beating Jelly Belly teammates Carter Jones and Kiel Reijnen, with just four second separating the trio.
“I was a little bit nervous today because I put pressure on myself to win,” Day said. “I came into today as the favourite and that always adds pressure but I drew on that. I didn’t win by much but I’m just really happy to win. It is a close race still. The guys are going great and we are ready for tomorrow.”
Fly V Australia’s eight-man roster proved it is capable of defending a race lead from start to finish last weekend in San Dimas. Day expects nothing less of his teammates during the following three stages at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. He now leads the general classification by two seconds over Jones and four seconds ahead of Reijnen.
“I heard a bit of muttering before the start that the Jelly Belly guys were doing well today,” Day said. “I don’t know how many guys they’ve got here but they seem to be on top of the leader board. We didn’t see them race last weekend but they are obviously going well and will add a little dimension to the racing this week.”
Day’s win also placed him in the early lead of the event’s sprint and mountains classification. Jones leads the event’s best young rider category.
Day’s teammates will have their hands full containing Jelly Belly’s Jones, Reijnen and Will Routley who are all sitting inside the top 10. Notable overall contenders in close contention include Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) in fourth place, Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in fifth and sixth place respectively, Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) in ninth and Nathan O’Neill (Bahati Foundation), who rounded out the top 10.
“I surprised myself today,” said Jones, a University of Colorado student on spring break this week. “I thought I had a good shot of being competitive, I went for it and it worked out. I will definitely try and stay up in there for the GC. But we have so many cards to play. How does that happen?”
Reijnen is confident that the Jelly Belly team will be able to utilise its staggered positioning in the top 10 to take one more step up on the podium by the end of the week.
“It was our goal here to do well as a team,” Reijnen said. “We definitely surprised ourselves some after today but we have a great new roster and sponsors. I think a combination of those things lead to a stellar result and lifted the moral of the team.
“This is a good stage race for us and a race where it is good to come from behind,” he added. “I think the position we are in is perfect. We don’t have to just rely on one guy; we can really change it up and take advantage of the situation.”
Racing continues tomorrow with the City of Beaumont Road Race, which includes a slight downhill for the first nine kilometres followed by a climb to 900 feet over the next six kilometres. It will drop down onto the Beaumont’s 28 km circuit that includes a King (and Queen) of the Mountain ascent on each lap. The men will complete five laps totaling 168 kilometres.
Neben powers into race lead
Former UCI World Time Trial Champion Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW-Bianchi) won the opening prologue at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. Neben is no stranger to the five-kilometre uphill time trial, having won the event on three previous occasions. This year she finished the parcours in a time of 10:56 minutes, outpacing Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) by 16 seconds and third placed Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) by an additional five seconds.
“This race is fun for me because it’s close to home,” Neben said. “I never know what kind of form I’m going to have. To try to throw down for 10 minutes, I can at least do that and then we will see what is going to happen for the rest of the week. I’m healthy and I’m good.”
Neben won the Redlands Bicycle Classic overall in 2006 and 2007. She will start stage two’s City of Beaumont Road Race prepared to defend her overall race lead against some of the strongest teams in the nation, including Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12, HTC-Columbia, Webcor-Builders, TIBCO, Colavita-Baci and Team Vera Bradley Foundation. The prologue victory also places her in the lead of the points and climber’s classification.
“I’m feeling ‘winter’ strong right now,” Neben said. “That is a lot different from being ‘race-fit’ strong. Of course, I always want to go for the win but we will see what happens. There are some really strong teams here and some really strong riders so I will go out to race, have fun and see what happens.”
“I think riders will be more alert and the depth of the teams is big, with more strong riders this year,” she added. “That will make it a lot harder to control the race. I will enjoy it and get some race fitness out of it too.”
Abbott was pleased with her performance, after clocking a similar time to when she won the prologue in 2008. Current UCI World Time Trial Champion Kristin Armstrong is now the directeur sportif at Abbott’s Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 team and was cheering her riders at the top of the climb.
“This is a really cool time trial because it is so varied and there are so many ways that you can attack it,” Abbott said. “It really gets your head into a critical time trial mode and gets you looking at where your strengths and weaknesses are as a rider. It was really special to have Kristin here and we can learn so much for her. She knows exactly what an athlete is looking for and what you want to here. She knows how to relate to and support each of us.”
Third placed on the day Stevens is looking forward to a tactical game between the top teams and individual riders as the race progresses over the next three stages. Her teammate and defending champion Ina-Yoko Teutenberg placed fourth on the day.
“I think we have a really strong team and we want to get one of our riders in the yellow,” Stevens said. “We have a lot of options and it’s going to be a great few days of racing.”
Stevens competed in the Redlands Bicycle Classic under the Velo Classic Tours-InCycle team placing 14th in the time trial last year. She went on to win the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic and the Cascade Cycling Classic late last summer.
“Last year I literally flew from work right before the race and then took a red-eye flight home,” Stevens said. “To be able to focus on the race and have the support of HTC-Columbia is awesome. I like the course and it’s really hard, painful. I think if you were not in pain then you didn’t do it right.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|0:09:16.1
|2
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:02.9
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:04.7
|4
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:05.9
|5
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:13.5
|6
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15.7
|7
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:18.6
|8
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19.8
|9
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:00:20.0
|10
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22.5
|11
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:27.9
|12
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:28.7
|13
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30.3
|14
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:00:30.5
|15
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:30.8
|16
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:32.4
|17
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:32.6
|18
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33.3
|19
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:00:33.5
|20
|Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34.0
|21
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
|0:00:34.5
|22
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34.8
|23
|Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:35.4
|24
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:36.4
|25
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|26
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:00:36.9
|27
|Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
|0:00:37.2
|28
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:00:38.5
|29
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:38.9
|30
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:39.1
|31
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:39.2
|32
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:00:41.0
|33
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:42.3
|34
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:44.5
|35
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:46.9
|36
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:47.6
|37
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|38
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:49.1
|39
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:00:49.5
|40
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:50.1
|41
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:51.0
|42
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:52.3
|43
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|0:00:52.8
|44
|Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
|0:00:54.3
|45
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:54.5
|46
|Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
|0:00:54.6
|47
|Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
|0:00:55.0
|48
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:00:57.2
|49
|David Boily (Team Spidertech)
|0:00:58.3
|50
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:00:58.4
|51
|Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|52
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:58.7
|53
|Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:00:58.8
|54
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|55
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:00:59.5
|56
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:59.6
|57
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:59.8
|58
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:59.9
|59
|Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:00.2
|60
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:01:00.3
|61
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:00.6
|62
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:01.6
|63
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|64
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:01:01.9
|65
|Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
|0:01:02.0
|66
|Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:01:03.3
|67
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
|0:01:04.5
|68
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:05.1
|69
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:01:06.0
|70
|Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:01:06.8
|71
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:08.9
|72
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|0:01:09.9
|73
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|74
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:10.5
|75
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:10.6
|76
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|0:01:10.7
|77
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:11.4
|78
|Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)
|79
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:11.8
|80
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:12.1
|81
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:01:13.4
|82
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:13.7
|83
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:01:14.4
|84
|Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:01:15.0
|85
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:16.7
|86
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:01:16.8
|87
|Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
|0:01:16.9
|88
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:17.2
|89
|Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
|0:01:17.7
|90
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:18.0
|91
|Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:01:18.8
|92
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:19.7
|93
|Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:19.8
|94
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|0:01:20.6
|95
|Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:21.0
|96
|Kai Applequist (Exergy)
|0:01:22.8
|97
|Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:23.2
|98
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:23.8
|99
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:01:24.1
|100
|Chris Hong (Exergy)
|101
|Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:01:24.3
|102
|Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Cycling Team)
|0:01:24.9
|103
|Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:25.1
|104
|Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:25.2
|105
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:26.5
|106
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|0:01:26.7
|107
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:28.8
|108
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:28.9
|109
|Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:01:29.7
|110
|Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:01:30.5
|111
|Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
|0:01:30.7
|112
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:31.0
|113
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:01:32.4
|114
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:32.7
|115
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|116
|Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:01:32.9
|117
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:33.1
|118
|Chris Stuart (Exergy)
|0:01:33.3
|119
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:33.7
|120
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|0:01:34.5
|121
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|122
|Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:01:34.6
|123
|Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
|0:01:35.1
|124
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:01:35.4
|125
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:35.6
|126
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:01:35.7
|127
|Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:36.6
|128
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:01:36.9
|129
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:37.1
|130
|David Talbott (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:01:37.2
|131
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:01:37.9
|132
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:01:38.1
|133
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:01:40.6
|134
|Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:01:41.9
|135
|Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:42.7
|136
|Brandon Lynch (Exergy)
|0:01:42.9
|137
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|0:01:43.7
|138
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:01:44.5
|139
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:45.1
|140
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:01:46.8
|141
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|142
|Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:47.3
|143
|Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:48.1
|144
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:49.0
|145
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:49.2
|146
|Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:49.3
|147
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:01:49.8
|148
|James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
|0:01:51.3
|149
|William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:52.4
|150
|Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
|0:01:55.0
|151
|Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:57.3
|152
|Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:57.9
|153
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:58.7
|154
|Will Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:01:59.9
|155
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
|0:02:00.3
|156
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:01.0
|157
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|0:02:01.9
|158
|Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:02:03.2
|159
|Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:02:04.3
|160
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:02:05.2
|161
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|162
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:02:05.7
|163
|Tad Hamilton (Exergy)
|0:02:05.9
|164
|Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:02:06.1
|165
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:02:07.8
|166
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|0:02:09.7
|167
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling)
|0:02:10.9
|168
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling)
|0:02:11.8
|169
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:02:16.0
|170
|Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
|0:02:18.4
|171
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:18.6
|172
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:20.0
|173
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:02:20.4
|174
|Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:02:20.9
|175
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)
|0:02:22.9
|176
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:25.1
|177
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
|0:02:26.2
|178
|Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:02:27.8
|179
|Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
|0:02:29.2
|180
|Joshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:02:33.1
|181
|Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife LaGrange)
|182
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:35.6
|183
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:37.5
|184
|Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)
|0:02:47.1
|185
|Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
|0:02:49.5
|186
|Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:56.0
|187
|Austin Arguello (Exergy)
|0:03:08.8
|188
|Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)
|0:03:23.8
|189
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:03:23.9
|190
|Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
|0:03:29.6
|1
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|10:56:00
|2
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:16:00
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|0:21:00
|4
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|0:29:00
|5
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:31:00
|6
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:32:00
|7
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:35:00
|8
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:43:00
|9
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|0:45:00
|10
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:46:00
|11
|Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:50:00
|12
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:54:00
|13
|Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:59:00
|14
|Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|15
|Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
|1:01:00
|16
|Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|1:03:00
|17
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|1:04:00
|18
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1:06:00
|19
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|1:09:00
|20
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1:10:00
|21
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|1:12:00
|22
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|23
|Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|1:17:00
|24
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|25
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|1:18:00
|26
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|1:19:00
|27
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|1:22:00
|28
|Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1:23:00
|29
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|30
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|1:25:00
|31
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|1:29:00
|32
|Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|1:33:00
|33
|Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|34
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|1:34:00
|35
|Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|1:38:00
|36
|Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|1:39:00
|37
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|38
|Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|1:42:00
|39
|Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|1:43:00
|40
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|1:44:00
|41
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|1:46:00
|42
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|1:48:00
|43
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|1:49:00
|44
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
|1:50:00
|45
|Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|1:51:00
|46
|Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
|47
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|1:52:00
|48
|Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|1:54:00
|49
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|50
|Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|1:55:00
|51
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
|52
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|53
|Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
|54
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|1:56:00
|55
|Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|1:59:00
|56
|Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)
|2:00:00
|57
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|2:02:00
|58
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|59
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|2:03:00
|60
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|61
|Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|2:04:00
|62
|Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|2:05:00
|63
|Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|64
|Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|2:06:00
|65
|Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|2:09:00
|66
|Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|2:10:00
|67
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
|68
|Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|69
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|2:11:00
|70
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|2:12:00
|71
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|2:13:00
|72
|Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|2:14:00
|73
|Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
|2:15:00
|74
|Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|75
|Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|2:16:00
|76
|Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|2:17:00
|77
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
|2:18:00
|78
|Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
|79
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|80
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|2:19:00
|81
|Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.Com/DFT)
|2:20:00
|82
|Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|2:23:00
|83
|Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
|2:24:00
|84
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
|2:27:00
|85
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|2:28:00
|86
|Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|2:30:00
|87
|Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
|2:32:00
|88
|Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders)
|2:39:00
|89
|Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
|2:44:00
|90
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)
|2:45:00
|91
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|2:48:00
|92
|Julia La Franchise (NOW-MS Society)
|2:50:00
|93
|Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)
|2:52:00
|94
|Mary Jo Ford (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|2:53:00
|95
|Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|96
|Lindsay Fox (Veloforma)
|2:54:00
|97
|Lisa Reeve (Veloforma)
|2:58:00
|98
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|2:59:00
|99
|Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|100
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|3:02:00
|101
|Tamara Lamb (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|102
|Gina Grain (Webcor Builders)
|3:05:00
|103
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|3:06:00
|104
|Yukie Nakamura (Third Pillar)
|3:16:00
|105
|Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
|3:21:00
|106
|Sarah Coney (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|3:22:00
|107
|Cora Olson (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|3:24:00
|108
|Leslie Vice (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|3:36:00
|109
|Kaitlin Michener (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|3:54:00
|110
|Lana Atchley (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|3:59:00
|111
|Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)
|4:10:00
|112
|Sarah Caravella (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|4:16:00
|1
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|7
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|5
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|4
|4
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|3
|5
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|2
