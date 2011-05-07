Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid past winners
Champions from 1983 to 2010
|2010
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Carmiooro-NGC
|2009
|Hector Guerra (Spa) Liberty Seguros
|2008
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Contentpolis - Murcia
|2007
|Manuel Lloret Zaragoza (Spa) Fuerteventura - Canarias
|2006
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Gr Nicolas Mateos
|2005
|Not held
|2004
|Antonio López (Spa) Murcia Turística
|2003
|Antonio López (Spa) Cropusa - Burgos
|2002
|Carlos Castaño (Spa)
|2000
|Sergio Villamil (Spa)
|1999
|Alberto Hierro (Spa)
|1997
|Vladislav Borissov (Rus)
|1996
|David Navas (Spa)
|1995
|José Luis Rebollo (Spa)
|1994
|David Plaza (Spa)
|1993
|Javier Díaz (Spa)
|1992
|Javier Díaz (Spa)
|1991
|David Plaza (Spa)
|1990
|Bernardo González (Spa)
|1989
|Torres Herrerias (Spa)
|1987
|Santos Hernández (Spa)
|1986
|Antonio Sampedro (Spa)
|1985
|Juan Carlos Chouzas (Spa)
|1984
|Anselmo Fuerte (Spa)
|1983
|Angel Mayordomo (Spa)
