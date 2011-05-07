Trending

Champions from 1983 to 2010

2010Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Carmiooro-NGC
2009Hector Guerra (Spa) Liberty Seguros
2008Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Contentpolis - Murcia
2007Manuel Lloret Zaragoza (Spa) Fuerteventura - Canarias
2006Sergi Escobar (Spa) Gr Nicolas Mateos
2005Not held
2004Antonio López (Spa) Murcia Turística
2003Antonio López (Spa) Cropusa - Burgos
2002Carlos Castaño (Spa)
2000Sergio Villamil (Spa)
1999Alberto Hierro (Spa)
1997Vladislav Borissov (Rus)
1996David Navas (Spa)
1995José Luis Rebollo (Spa)
1994David Plaza (Spa)
1993Javier Díaz (Spa)
1992Javier Díaz (Spa)
1991David Plaza (Spa)
1990Bernardo González (Spa)
1989Torres Herrerias (Spa)
1987Santos Hernández (Spa)
1986Antonio Sampedro (Spa)
1985Juan Carlos Chouzas (Spa)
1984Anselmo Fuerte (Spa)
1983Angel Mayordomo (Spa)

