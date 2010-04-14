Trending

La Côte Picarde past winners

From 2000 to present

2009Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
2008Kristjan Koren (Slo) Slovenia
2007Simon Spilak (Slovenia)
2006Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) CC Nogent
2005Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) UC Châteauroux
2004Said Haddou (Fra) CC Nogent-sur-Oise
2003Mathieu Claude (Fra) Vendée U
2002Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Vendée U
2001Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Domo-Farm Frites
2000Johan Coenen (Bel)

