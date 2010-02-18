Trending

Boonen finally wins in Oman

Time trial to decide overall race winner

Image 1 of 17

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) pips JJ Haedo on the bike throw to claim the stage 5 win

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) pips JJ Haedo on the bike throw to claim the stage 5 win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 17

The sprinters battle the headwind on the way to the stage 5 finish

The sprinters battle the headwind on the way to the stage 5 finish
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Tom Boonen celebrates his first stage win in the Tour of Oman

Tom Boonen celebrates his first stage win in the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Tom Boonen takes his third win of the season in Oman.

Tom Boonen takes his third win of the season in Oman.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Daniele Bennati knows he'll be saying goodbye to the leader's jersey tomorrow.

Daniele Bennati knows he'll be saying goodbye to the leader's jersey tomorrow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Danilo Napolitano came away empty handed.

Danilo Napolitano came away empty handed.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

The three-man break on stage 5

The three-man break on stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) leads the breakaway

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Boonen edges out Haedo in the sprint

Boonen edges out Haedo in the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Daniele Bennati, the overall leader in Oman

Daniele Bennati, the overall leader in Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

compete on Oct. 23

compete on Oct. 23
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

The breakaway got going quickly

The breakaway got going quickly
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

The neutral roll out on the shore

The neutral roll out on the shore
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

As they pass by the seaside under a warm sun, the peloton thinks "man, I'm sure glad I'm not racing Volta Algarve"

As they pass by the seaside under a warm sun, the peloton thinks "man, I'm sure glad I'm not racing Volta Algarve"
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

The breakaway speeds past a flag-waving fan

The breakaway speeds past a flag-waving fan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 17

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas)

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

The peloton rides past some lovely architecture in Oman

The peloton rides past some lovely architecture in Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Quick Step's Tom Boonen took his third win in 11 days of racing in the Gulf on Thursday, winning a hectic sprint at the end of stage five of the Tour of Oman.

Boonen won two stages in the Tour of Qatar and seemed back to his very best, both in the sprints and whenever attacks developed into echelons during the two early-season races. The current Belgian national champion is hoping the two six-day races in Qatar and Oman will give him excellent early-season form just in time next weekend's Het Nieuwsblad and the odds of him winning with the Belgian bookmakers probably plummet every time he wins a sprint.

Boonen got an intuitive but excellent leadout from his Quick Step teammates and then dug deep to find an extra bit of speed to beat Argentina's Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank). Michael Van Stayen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) was third and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) was fourth.

American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was again up there but again just missed out on a victory. His only consolation is a secure lead in the points race and so he will likely take home the special green jersey.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was sixth in the sprint. Italy's Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) was seventh but retained the overall race lead.

Boonen moved up to second, at two seconds, but was just happy to have won a tough sprint.

"It might not have been the fastest sprint but it was the most hectic of the last two weeks, so I'm pretty satisfied," he told Cyclingnews.

"Me and Haedo had a little more speed. It was hard but I just passed him in the last 30 metres."

"We tried to do a nice leadout with the entire team, but with the headwind going back into the city it was tough. Then it was a big battle going into the last three kilometres. After that there was a bit of going left and right."

"I'd told my teammates Kevin Hulsmans and Marco Velo that we'd try and find each other in the last two kilometres. I found Kevin and so he took me up to the front, past Van Stayen and those guys. Then Marco took me to the last roundabout and then the sprint opened up. It was good."

Sprinters' teams control the breakaway

The 148km fifth stage of this first ever edition of the Tour of Oman followed an out and back route along the coast, passing the airport and the huge modern Mosque before finishing in front of the Sultan Qaboos Stadium.

Yet again riders were keen to test their legs and Belgium's Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was one of several riders to give it a go. With the speed high, all the attacks were pulled back and it was only after a mad half hour at 47km/h, that a break formed and was allowed to get away.

Nikita Eskov (Katusha), former World Champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) and Matthe Pronk (Vacansoliel) had timed their effort well and opened a five-minute gap after 50km of racing.

Ballan took the first intermediate sprint after 61km but the Liquigas team rode tempo on the front and slowly reeled the trio in. Ballan also won the second sprint at 93.5km but the move was caught by the bunch with 25km to go as the sprinters began to rev their engines.

Quick Step, Liquigas, Saxo Bank and Sky all went into formation and spent time on the front but a strong headwind and a series of roundabouts in the final three kilometres, made it difficult for any one team to control the lead out.

The road dipped with three hundred metres to go and that increased the speed of the sprinters as they snaked across the road. Everyone moved to their right to force their rivals to accelerate into the wind and Boonen and Haedo emerged on the front, going shoulder to shoulder close to the barriers.

It was close but Boonen had that little extra power and knew it as he hit the line. He threw his arms up in the air to celebrate and so did his hard working Quick Step teammates as the bunch followed him home.

A close battle for overall victory

After five days of racing, 26 riders are still within 16 seconds in the overall standings and so as expected, Friday's 18.5km time trial will decide the winner of the inaugural Tour of Oman.

It could be very close. The sprinters have the speed and better form, but both those qualities will be dented by the tough climbs early on the course. The riders have studied the climbs well because they are on the only road to the luxury resort hotel the race has stayed in all week.

The riders also use normal road bikes and so if Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is on form, he could perhaps have the best balance between speed and time trial skill, and triumph on the Muscat Corniche on Sunday afternoon.

Full Results
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step3:23:52
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
3Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
9Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
13Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
16Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
17Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
19Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
20Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
23Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
25Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
27Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
28Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
31Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
32Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
33Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
34Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
35Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
36Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
37Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
38Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
39Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
40Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
41Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
42Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
43Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
44Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
45Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
46Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
47Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
52Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
53Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
54Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
55Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
56Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
57Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
58Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
60Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
62Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
63Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
64Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
66Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
67Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
68Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
72Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
73Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
74Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
76Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
78Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
80Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
81Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
85Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
87John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
90Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
91Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
92Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
93Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
94Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
96Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
97Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
98Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
99Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
100Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
101Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
102Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
103Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
104Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
105Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
106Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:00:22
109Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
110Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
111Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
112Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:00:26
113Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
114Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:53
115Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:03
116Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
117Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
118Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
119Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:32
120Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:35
121Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
122Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:51
123Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
124Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
125Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:21

Sprint 1 - Barka
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Muscat
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Points
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step30pts
2Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank27
3Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator25
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions23
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team21
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo19
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram17
8Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team15
9Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
11Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto10
12Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step7
15Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram6
16Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha5
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team4
18Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
19Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team2
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Most combative
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3:23:52
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
4Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
10Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
17Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
18Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
20Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
21Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
22Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
23Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
24Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
25Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
29Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
31Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
32Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
33Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
35Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
37Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
40Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:35
41Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:51
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:21

Teams
1Team Saxo bank10:11:36
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
3Quick Step
4Cervélo Test Team
5Team Milram
6Saur - Sojasun
7Garmin-Transitions
8Omega Pharma - Lotto
9Sky Pro Cycling Team
10BMC Racing Team
11AG2R - La mondiale
12Team HTC - Columbia
13Team Katusha
14Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Liquigas - Doimos
16Trek Livestrong U23

General classification after stage 5
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15:36:21
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:00:02
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:06
4Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
6Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:10
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:11
8Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:14
9Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:00:16
10Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
14Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
15Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
16Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
17Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
18Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
19Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
21Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
22Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
23Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
24Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
25Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
26Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
27Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
28Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
30Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:00:24
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
32Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
33Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
36Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:05
37Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:01:06
38Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:08
39Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:15
40Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
42Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:18
43Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:01:21
44Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
45Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
46Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
47Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
48Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
50Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
51Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
53Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
54John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
56Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
57Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
58Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
59Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
61Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
62Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
63Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
64Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
65Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
68Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
69Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
70Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
71Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
72Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:31
73Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:35
74Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
75Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
76Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:03
77Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:14
78Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:02:23
79Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
80Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:02:27
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:02:45
83Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:02:47
84Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
85Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:35
86Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:38
87Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:51
91Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
92Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:04:20
93Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:04:21
94Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:31
95Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:41
96Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:56
97Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
98Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
99Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:00
100Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:05:06
101Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:20
102Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:24
103Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:05:28
105Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
108Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
109Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:20
110Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
111Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:40
112Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
113Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:03
114Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:13
115Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:43
116Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:52
117Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:22
118Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:09:03
119Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:31
120Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:40
121Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:54
122Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:11:07
123Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:11
124Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:13:28
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:31

Points classification
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions119pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team103
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo83
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step81
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha70
6Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun50
7Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team50
8Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator49
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia41
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team36
11Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank35
12Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto35
13Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia33
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
15Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank32
16Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
17Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator28
18Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram25
19Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram25
20Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team24
21Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team21
22Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank21
23Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
24Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
25Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha19
26Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions18
27Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
28Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team15
29Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
30Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram12
31Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale11
32Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong11
34Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
35Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia10
36Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
37Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia9
38Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto9
39Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
41Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions7
42John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
44Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
45Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
46Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
47Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha5
48Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team5
49Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
50Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha4
51Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
52Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
53Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team3
54Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team3
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia3
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
57Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
58Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2
59Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong2
60Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Most combative classification
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha5
5Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
6Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
8Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
11Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong2
13Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram2
14Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong2
15Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team1
16Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young rider classification
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale15:36:27
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
3Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:05
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
6Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
8Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:18
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:01:00
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:15
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
13Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:29
16Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:02:21
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:32
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
23Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:04:14
24Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:04:15
25Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:25
26Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:04:50
27Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:54
28Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:05:00
29Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:18
30Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:22
32Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
33Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
34Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:14
35Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:34
37Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:07
38Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:37
39Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:08:57
40Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:34
41Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:13:22
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:25

Teams classification
1Team Saxo bank46:49:51
2Garmin-Transitions
3Team HTC - Columbia
4Cervélo Test Team
5Quick Step
6BMC Racing Team
7AG2R - La mondiale0:00:07
8Liquigas - Doimos0:00:31
9Team Katusha0:01:05
10Team Milram0:02:10
11Saur - Sojasun
12Omega Pharma - Lotto
13Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
14Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
15Trek Livestrong U230:06:04
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team0:07:49

 

