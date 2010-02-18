Boonen finally wins in Oman
Time trial to decide overall race winner
Quick Step's Tom Boonen took his third win in 11 days of racing in the Gulf on Thursday, winning a hectic sprint at the end of stage five of the Tour of Oman.
Boonen won two stages in the Tour of Qatar and seemed back to his very best, both in the sprints and whenever attacks developed into echelons during the two early-season races. The current Belgian national champion is hoping the two six-day races in Qatar and Oman will give him excellent early-season form just in time next weekend's Het Nieuwsblad and the odds of him winning with the Belgian bookmakers probably plummet every time he wins a sprint.
Boonen got an intuitive but excellent leadout from his Quick Step teammates and then dug deep to find an extra bit of speed to beat Argentina's Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank). Michael Van Stayen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) was third and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) was fourth.
American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was again up there but again just missed out on a victory. His only consolation is a secure lead in the points race and so he will likely take home the special green jersey.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was sixth in the sprint. Italy's Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) was seventh but retained the overall race lead.
Boonen moved up to second, at two seconds, but was just happy to have won a tough sprint.
"It might not have been the fastest sprint but it was the most hectic of the last two weeks, so I'm pretty satisfied," he told Cyclingnews.
"Me and Haedo had a little more speed. It was hard but I just passed him in the last 30 metres."
"We tried to do a nice leadout with the entire team, but with the headwind going back into the city it was tough. Then it was a big battle going into the last three kilometres. After that there was a bit of going left and right."
"I'd told my teammates Kevin Hulsmans and Marco Velo that we'd try and find each other in the last two kilometres. I found Kevin and so he took me up to the front, past Van Stayen and those guys. Then Marco took me to the last roundabout and then the sprint opened up. It was good."
Sprinters' teams control the breakaway
The 148km fifth stage of this first ever edition of the Tour of Oman followed an out and back route along the coast, passing the airport and the huge modern Mosque before finishing in front of the Sultan Qaboos Stadium.
Yet again riders were keen to test their legs and Belgium's Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was one of several riders to give it a go. With the speed high, all the attacks were pulled back and it was only after a mad half hour at 47km/h, that a break formed and was allowed to get away.
Nikita Eskov (Katusha), former World Champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) and Matthe Pronk (Vacansoliel) had timed their effort well and opened a five-minute gap after 50km of racing.
Ballan took the first intermediate sprint after 61km but the Liquigas team rode tempo on the front and slowly reeled the trio in. Ballan also won the second sprint at 93.5km but the move was caught by the bunch with 25km to go as the sprinters began to rev their engines.
Quick Step, Liquigas, Saxo Bank and Sky all went into formation and spent time on the front but a strong headwind and a series of roundabouts in the final three kilometres, made it difficult for any one team to control the lead out.
The road dipped with three hundred metres to go and that increased the speed of the sprinters as they snaked across the road. Everyone moved to their right to force their rivals to accelerate into the wind and Boonen and Haedo emerged on the front, going shoulder to shoulder close to the barriers.
It was close but Boonen had that little extra power and knew it as he hit the line. He threw his arms up in the air to celebrate and so did his hard working Quick Step teammates as the bunch followed him home.
A close battle for overall victory
After five days of racing, 26 riders are still within 16 seconds in the overall standings and so as expected, Friday's 18.5km time trial will decide the winner of the inaugural Tour of Oman.
It could be very close. The sprinters have the speed and better form, but both those qualities will be dented by the tough climbs early on the course. The riders have studied the climbs well because they are on the only road to the luxury resort hotel the race has stayed in all week.
The riders also use normal road bikes and so if Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is on form, he could perhaps have the best balance between speed and time trial skill, and triumph on the Muscat Corniche on Sunday afternoon.
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|3:23:52
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|16
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|17
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|23
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|27
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|31
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|32
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|33
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|34
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|38
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|39
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|40
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|41
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|42
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|43
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|46
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|47
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|52
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|53
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|54
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|56
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|57
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|58
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|60
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|62
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|63
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|64
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|66
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|68
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|72
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|74
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|79
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|80
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|81
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|90
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|91
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|92
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|93
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|94
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|96
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|97
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|98
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|99
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|100
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|102
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|103
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|104
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|105
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|106
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:22
|109
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|110
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|111
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:26
|113
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:53
|115
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:03
|116
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:12
|117
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|118
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:32
|120
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:35
|121
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|122
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:51
|123
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|124
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|125
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:21
|1
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|3
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|21
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|8
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|9
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|10
|12
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|7
|15
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|6
|16
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|19
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3:23:52
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|23
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|32
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|33
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|35
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|37
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:12
|40
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:35
|41
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:51
|42
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:21
|1
|Team Saxo bank
|10:11:36
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Quick Step
|4
|Cervélo Test Team
|5
|Team Milram
|6
|Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|8
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|9
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|AG2R - La mondiale
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Team Katusha
|14
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Liquigas - Doimos
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15:36:21
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:02
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:06
|4
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:10
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|8
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:14
|9
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:16
|10
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|14
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|23
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|27
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|28
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:24
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|33
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|34
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:05
|37
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:06
|38
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|39
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|40
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|42
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|43
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:21
|44
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|45
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|48
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|50
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|51
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|53
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|54
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|58
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|59
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|61
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|63
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|64
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|65
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|68
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|69
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|70
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|71
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|72
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:31
|73
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:35
|74
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|75
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|76
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:03
|77
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:14
|78
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:23
|79
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|80
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:02:27
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|82
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:45
|83
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:47
|84
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|85
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:35
|86
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:38
|87
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:51
|91
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|92
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:20
|93
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:21
|94
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:31
|95
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:41
|96
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:56
|97
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|98
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|99
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:00
|100
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:06
|101
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:20
|102
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:24
|103
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:05:28
|105
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|106
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:20
|110
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|111
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:40
|112
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|113
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:03
|114
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:13
|115
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:43
|116
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:52
|117
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:22
|118
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:09:03
|119
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|120
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:40
|121
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:54
|122
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:11:07
|123
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:11
|124
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:28
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:31
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|119
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|103
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|83
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|81
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|70
|6
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|7
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|50
|8
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|9
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|11
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|12
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|35
|13
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|15
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|16
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|17
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|18
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|25
|19
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|20
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|24
|21
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|21
|22
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|23
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|24
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|25
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|19
|26
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|27
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|28
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|15
|29
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|30
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|12
|31
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|32
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|11
|34
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|35
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|36
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|37
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|38
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|9
|39
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|41
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|42
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|43
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|44
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|45
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|46
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|47
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|48
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|49
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|50
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|51
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|52
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|53
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|54
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|57
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|58
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|59
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|2
|60
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|5
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|6
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|8
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|2
|13
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|14
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|2
|15
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|16
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:36:27
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:18
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:00
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:15
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:29
|16
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:02:21
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:32
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|23
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:14
|24
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:15
|25
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:25
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:04:50
|27
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:54
|28
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:00
|29
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:18
|30
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:22
|32
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:14
|35
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:34
|37
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:07
|38
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:37
|39
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:08:57
|40
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:34
|41
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:22
|42
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:25
|1
|Team Saxo bank
|46:49:51
|2
|Garmin-Transitions
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Cervélo Test Team
|5
|Quick Step
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:00:07
|8
|Liquigas - Doimos
|0:00:31
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|10
|Team Milram
|0:02:10
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|14
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|15
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:06:04
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy