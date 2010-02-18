Image 1 of 17 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) pips JJ Haedo on the bike throw to claim the stage 5 win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 17 The sprinters battle the headwind on the way to the stage 5 finish (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 17 Tom Boonen celebrates his first stage win in the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 17 Tom Boonen takes his third win of the season in Oman. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Daniele Bennati knows he'll be saying goodbye to the leader's jersey tomorrow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Danilo Napolitano came away empty handed. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 The three-man break on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Boonen edges out Haedo in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Daniele Bennati, the overall leader in Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 compete on Oct. 23 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 The breakaway got going quickly (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 The neutral roll out on the shore (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 As they pass by the seaside under a warm sun, the peloton thinks "man, I'm sure glad I'm not racing Volta Algarve" (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 The breakaway speeds past a flag-waving fan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 The peloton rides past some lovely architecture in Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Quick Step's Tom Boonen took his third win in 11 days of racing in the Gulf on Thursday, winning a hectic sprint at the end of stage five of the Tour of Oman.

Boonen won two stages in the Tour of Qatar and seemed back to his very best, both in the sprints and whenever attacks developed into echelons during the two early-season races. The current Belgian national champion is hoping the two six-day races in Qatar and Oman will give him excellent early-season form just in time next weekend's Het Nieuwsblad and the odds of him winning with the Belgian bookmakers probably plummet every time he wins a sprint.

Boonen got an intuitive but excellent leadout from his Quick Step teammates and then dug deep to find an extra bit of speed to beat Argentina's Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank). Michael Van Stayen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) was third and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) was fourth.

American Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was again up there but again just missed out on a victory. His only consolation is a secure lead in the points race and so he will likely take home the special green jersey.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was sixth in the sprint. Italy's Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) was seventh but retained the overall race lead.

Boonen moved up to second, at two seconds, but was just happy to have won a tough sprint.

"It might not have been the fastest sprint but it was the most hectic of the last two weeks, so I'm pretty satisfied," he told Cyclingnews.

"Me and Haedo had a little more speed. It was hard but I just passed him in the last 30 metres."

"We tried to do a nice leadout with the entire team, but with the headwind going back into the city it was tough. Then it was a big battle going into the last three kilometres. After that there was a bit of going left and right."

"I'd told my teammates Kevin Hulsmans and Marco Velo that we'd try and find each other in the last two kilometres. I found Kevin and so he took me up to the front, past Van Stayen and those guys. Then Marco took me to the last roundabout and then the sprint opened up. It was good."

Sprinters' teams control the breakaway

The 148km fifth stage of this first ever edition of the Tour of Oman followed an out and back route along the coast, passing the airport and the huge modern Mosque before finishing in front of the Sultan Qaboos Stadium.

Yet again riders were keen to test their legs and Belgium's Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was one of several riders to give it a go. With the speed high, all the attacks were pulled back and it was only after a mad half hour at 47km/h, that a break formed and was allowed to get away.

Nikita Eskov (Katusha), former World Champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) and Matthe Pronk (Vacansoliel) had timed their effort well and opened a five-minute gap after 50km of racing.

Ballan took the first intermediate sprint after 61km but the Liquigas team rode tempo on the front and slowly reeled the trio in. Ballan also won the second sprint at 93.5km but the move was caught by the bunch with 25km to go as the sprinters began to rev their engines.

Quick Step, Liquigas, Saxo Bank and Sky all went into formation and spent time on the front but a strong headwind and a series of roundabouts in the final three kilometres, made it difficult for any one team to control the lead out.

The road dipped with three hundred metres to go and that increased the speed of the sprinters as they snaked across the road. Everyone moved to their right to force their rivals to accelerate into the wind and Boonen and Haedo emerged on the front, going shoulder to shoulder close to the barriers.

It was close but Boonen had that little extra power and knew it as he hit the line. He threw his arms up in the air to celebrate and so did his hard working Quick Step teammates as the bunch followed him home.

A close battle for overall victory

After five days of racing, 26 riders are still within 16 seconds in the overall standings and so as expected, Friday's 18.5km time trial will decide the winner of the inaugural Tour of Oman.

It could be very close. The sprinters have the speed and better form, but both those qualities will be dented by the tough climbs early on the course. The riders have studied the climbs well because they are on the only road to the luxury resort hotel the race has stayed in all week.

The riders also use normal road bikes and so if Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is on form, he could perhaps have the best balance between speed and time trial skill, and triumph on the Muscat Corniche on Sunday afternoon.

Full Results 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 3:23:52 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 9 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 13 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 16 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 17 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 23 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 27 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 28 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 31 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 32 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 33 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 34 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 35 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 36 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 37 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 38 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 39 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 40 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 41 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 42 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 43 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 45 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 46 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 47 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 52 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 53 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 54 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 55 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 56 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 57 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 58 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 60 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 62 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 63 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 64 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 65 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 66 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 68 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 72 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 73 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 74 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 76 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 79 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 80 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 81 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 87 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 89 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 90 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 91 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 92 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 93 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 94 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 96 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 97 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 98 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 99 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 100 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 101 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 102 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 103 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 104 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 105 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 106 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:22 109 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 110 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 111 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 112 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:26 113 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 114 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:53 115 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:03 116 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:12 117 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 118 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 119 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:32 120 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:35 121 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 122 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:51 123 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 124 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 125 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:21

Sprint 1 - Barka 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Muscat 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Points 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 30 pts 2 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 27 3 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 23 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 21 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 17 8 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 15 9 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 11 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 10 12 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 7 15 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 6 16 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 5 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 19 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 2 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Most combative 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3:23:52 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 4 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 10 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 17 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 18 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 23 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 31 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 32 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 33 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 35 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 37 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 39 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:12 40 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:35 41 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:51 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:21

Teams 1 Team Saxo bank 10:11:36 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team 3 Quick Step 4 Cervélo Test Team 5 Team Milram 6 Saur - Sojasun 7 Garmin-Transitions 8 Omega Pharma - Lotto 9 Sky Pro Cycling Team 10 BMC Racing Team 11 AG2R - La mondiale 12 Team HTC - Columbia 13 Team Katusha 14 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 Liquigas - Doimos 16 Trek Livestrong U23

General classification after stage 5 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15:36:21 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:02 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:06 4 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:10 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:11 8 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:14 9 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:16 10 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 14 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 15 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 16 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 17 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 18 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 19 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 21 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 22 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 23 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 25 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 27 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 28 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:24 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 33 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 36 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:05 37 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:01:06 38 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:08 39 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:15 40 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 42 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:18 43 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:21 44 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 45 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 46 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 47 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 48 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 50 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 51 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 53 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 54 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 57 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 58 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 59 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 61 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 62 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 63 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 65 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 68 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 69 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 70 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 71 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 72 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:31 73 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:35 74 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 75 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 76 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:03 77 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:14 78 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:23 79 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 80 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:02:27 81 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 82 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:45 83 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:47 84 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 85 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:35 86 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:38 87 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 89 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:51 91 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 92 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:04:20 93 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:04:21 94 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:31 95 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:41 96 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:56 97 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 98 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 99 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:00 100 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:06 101 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:20 102 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:24 103 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:05:28 105 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 106 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:20 110 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 111 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:40 112 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56 113 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:03 114 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:13 115 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:43 116 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:52 117 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:22 118 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:09:03 119 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:31 120 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:40 121 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:54 122 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:11:07 123 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:11 124 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:13:28 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:31

Points classification 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 119 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 103 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 83 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 81 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 70 6 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 7 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 50 8 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 41 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 11 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 35 12 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 35 13 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 33 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 15 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 32 16 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 17 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 18 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 25 19 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 25 20 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 24 21 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 21 22 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 21 23 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 24 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 25 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 19 26 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 18 27 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 28 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 15 29 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 30 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 12 31 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 11 32 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 11 34 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 35 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 10 36 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 37 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 9 38 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 9 39 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 41 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 7 42 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 43 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 44 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 45 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 46 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 47 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 48 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 5 49 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 50 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 51 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 52 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 53 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 54 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 3 55 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 3 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 57 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 58 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2 59 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 2 60 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Most combative classification 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 5 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 6 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 8 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 2 13 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 2 14 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 2 15 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 1 16 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young rider classification 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 15:36:27 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:05 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:18 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:01:00 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:15 12 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:29 16 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:02:21 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:32 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:04:07 23 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:04:14 24 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:04:15 25 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:25 26 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:04:50 27 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:54 28 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:00 29 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:18 30 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:22 32 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:14 35 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:34 37 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:07 38 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:37 39 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:08:57 40 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:34 41 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:13:22 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:25