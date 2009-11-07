Trending

Powers out-duels Driscoll in Northampton

Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale teammates dominate men's opener

Image 1 of 27

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) had to battle his teammate Jamey Driscoll for the win on Saturday.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 27

Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) has been highly competitive this season.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 27

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) gets an early lead.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 27

Jesse Anthony (Jamis) climbs a very steep grade.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 27

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) through the sand pit.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 27

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) leading at the barriers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 27

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) chasing his teammate.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 27

Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry) rode a solid race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 27

U-23 series leader Luke Keough (Champion System).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 27

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) sprinting over the barriers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 27

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) leading Powers up a steep climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 27

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) seemed to be biding his time.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 27

Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) would ride the entire race in third place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 27

Adam Craig (Team Giant) closed on the leaders but dropped a chain.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 27

Jesse Anthony (Team Jamis) out of the saddle on a climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 27

Derek St. John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) rounding a corner.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 27

Peter Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal) flying through the trees.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 27

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) stretching a bit.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 27

Adam Craig (Team Giant) pulling himself back to fifth place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 27

Jerome Townsend (Bikereg) on his way to winning the U-23 race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 27

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) having one of his best races of the season.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 27

Will Dugan (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) on the run-up.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 27

Teammates Jeremy Powers and Jamey Driscoll in the race lead.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 24 of 27

Adam Craig, who started over five rows back, makes it to the front group.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 25 of 27

Dan Timmerman could not make up the few dozen yards between him and the Jamey/Jeremy tag team.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 26 of 27

The elite men's field charges off the start line.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 27 of 27

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)

Teammates Jeremy Powers and Jamey Driscoll (Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale) proved too strong for the Elite men's field at Saturday's Cycle-Smart International with Powers taking the win two seconds ahead of Driscoll. Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix), the men's Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series leader, finished 35 seconds later in third place in the ninth event of the 14-race series.

With a field over 50 strong lined up under sunny skies in Northampton, the Elite men's start proved chaotic in the opening seconds. A broken chain caused a massive pile-up only 100 meters from the start taking down several riders, leaving many to walk their bikes off the course, assess the damage and prepare for Sunday.

Ahead of the chaos, though, were Jeremy Powers and Jamey Driscoll of the dominant Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale team. With them were series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix) and Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized).

Not far behind the leading quartet were Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF) and Adam Craig (Giant MTB Team).

Powers and Driscoll controlled the front of the race the same way they've been controlling races the entire season. Their pressure proved too much for Weighall as he fell off the hard pace, eventually holding on for fourth.

Like Weighall, Timmerman was unable to match the pace, but rode valiantly to keep the leaders within a few seconds until the last two laps. Timmerman was able to hold on to third place, 37 seconds back, and retained his Verge series leader's jersey.

Adam Craig looked like he was going to power back to the leaders, but with two laps to go he dropped his chain and lost several spots. Craig fought back for a fifth place finish in his return to racing in New England.

The Elite men race in Northampton, Massachusetts once again on Sunday in the second day of the Cycle-Smart International, round 10 of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series.

Full results
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale0:55:18
2James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale0:00:02
3Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix0:00:37
4Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:01:02
5Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team0:01:12
6Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy0:02:02
7William Dugan (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix0:02:17
8Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF0:02:30
9Luke Keough (USA) Team Champion System0:02:31
10Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:02:55
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Jamis0:03:08
12Nathaniel Ward (USA) BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
13Jake Keough (USA) Team Champion System0:03:11
14Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix0:03:12
15Ethan Gilmour (USA) Bellapcoaching.com0:03:13
16Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:03:22
17Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Cycling Team0:03:30
18Nick Keough (USA) Team Champion Systems0:04:10
19Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Sexual Camel0:04:38
20Peter Smith (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:04:53
21Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/IF0:05:25
22Richard Visinski (USA) Echappe Equipment Elite Team0:05:31
23Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes0:05:35
24David Wilcox (USA) Cambridge Bicycle
25Todd Wheelden (USA) Kona/OC/CycleMania0:05:48
26Wayne Bray (USA) Syracuse Bicycle/Spokepost.com0:05:51
27Colin Reuter (USA) International Bicycle MTB Team0:06:11
28Christopher Hamlin (USA) UVM Cycling0:06:40
29Kevin Sweeney (USA) International Bicycle Centers
30John Hanson (USA) IF/Lionette's
31Peter Rubijono (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
32Matthew Green (USA) Spooky Bikes
33Greg Whitney (USA) Back Bay Bicycles / Espresso Royale Caff
34Michael Norton (USA) YSG Racing: Team Metra/Wendy's p/b Cycle
35Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing
36Macky Franklin (USA) Pioneer Racing
LappedRyan Kelly (USA) NorEast Cycling
LappedNoah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express
LappedPatrick Goguen (USA) NEV & CP / Bobcat of NH
LappedJames Newton (USA) Minuteman Road Club
LappedTom Gosselin (USA) Peak Performance Multisport
DNFMichael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes
DNFMichael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes
DNFDylan McNicholas (USA) CCB Racing
DNFPatrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
DNFJohn Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
DNFGavin Mannion (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
DNFKevin Wolfson (USA) BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
DNFMatt Mainer (USA) UVM Cycling
DNFPeter Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
DNFJustin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
DNFMarc-Andre Daigle (Can) Warrior Racing
DNFMichael Rea (USA) NorEast Cycling

