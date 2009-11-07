Powers out-duels Driscoll in Northampton
Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale teammates dominate men's opener
Teammates Jeremy Powers and Jamey Driscoll (Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale) proved too strong for the Elite men's field at Saturday's Cycle-Smart International with Powers taking the win two seconds ahead of Driscoll. Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix), the men's Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series leader, finished 35 seconds later in third place in the ninth event of the 14-race series.
With a field over 50 strong lined up under sunny skies in Northampton, the Elite men's start proved chaotic in the opening seconds. A broken chain caused a massive pile-up only 100 meters from the start taking down several riders, leaving many to walk their bikes off the course, assess the damage and prepare for Sunday.
Ahead of the chaos, though, were Jeremy Powers and Jamey Driscoll of the dominant Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale team. With them were series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix) and Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized).
Not far behind the leading quartet were Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF) and Adam Craig (Giant MTB Team).
Powers and Driscoll controlled the front of the race the same way they've been controlling races the entire season. Their pressure proved too much for Weighall as he fell off the hard pace, eventually holding on for fourth.
Like Weighall, Timmerman was unable to match the pace, but rode valiantly to keep the leaders within a few seconds until the last two laps. Timmerman was able to hold on to third place, 37 seconds back, and retained his Verge series leader's jersey.
Adam Craig looked like he was going to power back to the leaders, but with two laps to go he dropped his chain and lost several spots. Craig fought back for a fifth place finish in his return to racing in New England.
The Elite men race in Northampton, Massachusetts once again on Sunday in the second day of the Cycle-Smart International, round 10 of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale
|0:55:18
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix
|0:00:37
|4
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:01:02
|5
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team
|0:01:12
|6
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy
|0:02:02
|7
|William Dugan (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix
|0:02:17
|8
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
|0:02:30
|9
|Luke Keough (USA) Team Champion System
|0:02:31
|10
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:02:55
|11
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Jamis
|0:03:08
|12
|Nathaniel Ward (USA) BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
|13
|Jake Keough (USA) Team Champion System
|0:03:11
|14
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix
|0:03:12
|15
|Ethan Gilmour (USA) Bellapcoaching.com
|0:03:13
|16
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:03:22
|17
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|18
|Nick Keough (USA) Team Champion Systems
|0:04:10
|19
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Sexual Camel
|0:04:38
|20
|Peter Smith (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:04:53
|21
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
|0:05:25
|22
|Richard Visinski (USA) Echappe Equipment Elite Team
|0:05:31
|23
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|0:05:35
|24
|David Wilcox (USA) Cambridge Bicycle
|25
|Todd Wheelden (USA) Kona/OC/CycleMania
|0:05:48
|26
|Wayne Bray (USA) Syracuse Bicycle/Spokepost.com
|0:05:51
|27
|Colin Reuter (USA) International Bicycle MTB Team
|0:06:11
|28
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:40
|29
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) International Bicycle Centers
|30
|John Hanson (USA) IF/Lionette's
|31
|Peter Rubijono (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|32
|Matthew Green (USA) Spooky Bikes
|33
|Greg Whitney (USA) Back Bay Bicycles / Espresso Royale Caff
|34
|Michael Norton (USA) YSG Racing: Team Metra/Wendy's p/b Cycle
|35
|Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing
|36
|Macky Franklin (USA) Pioneer Racing
|Lapped
|Ryan Kelly (USA) NorEast Cycling
|Lapped
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express
|Lapped
|Patrick Goguen (USA) NEV & CP / Bobcat of NH
|Lapped
|James Newton (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|Lapped
|Tom Gosselin (USA) Peak Performance Multisport
|DNF
|Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes
|DNF
|Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes
|DNF
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
|DNF
|John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
|DNF
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|DNF
|Kevin Wolfson (USA) BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
|DNF
|Matt Mainer (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNF
|Peter Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|DNF
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
|DNF
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Warrior Racing
|DNF
|Michael Rea (USA) NorEast Cycling
