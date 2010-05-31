Trending

Ringerike GP past winners

From 2000 - 2009

2009Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Køkken
2008Fredrik Ericsson (Swe) Cykelcity.se
2007Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
2006Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
2005Are Andresen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest
2004Kimmo Kananen (Fin) Team Bianchi Nordic
2003Jonas Holmkvist (Swe) Team Bianchi
2002Mads Kaggestad (Nor) Team Krone
2001Enrico Poitschke (Ger)
2000Arkaiusz Wojtas (Pol)

