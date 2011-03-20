Trending

La Roue Tourangelle Région Centre past winners

Champions from 2002 to 2010

Past winners
2010Yann Guyot (Fra) Sojasun AC Noyal C
2009Arnaud Molmy (Fra) CC Nogent Sur Oise
2008Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr) ISD Sport Donetsk
2007Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Moscow Star
2006Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Omnibike Dynamo Moscow
2005Gilles Canouet (Fra) Agritubel
2004Blazer Janiaczyk (Pol) Norda Volvo Dorini
2003Sergei lagutin (Uzb)
2002Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol)

Latest on Cyclingnews