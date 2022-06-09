USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2022
Six races and nine stars-and-stripes champion jerseys on the line in Knoxville, Tennessee
USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2022 overview
Kyle Murphy surges to men's US Pro road race title
Kyle Murphy (Human Powered Health) won the men’s road race title at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday. Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) came to the line together three seconds back, with Stites coming around Sheffield to take the silver.
Murphy, the bronze medalist in 2021, hit out with 3km to go and rode to the line on Gay Street uncontested, winning in a time of 4:27:48.
Ben King (Human Powered Health), who was part of a breakaway that stayed out front for the majority of the 186km (115.6 mile) race, finished fourth.
Emma Langley attacks from two-rider break to win US Pro women's road race title
Emma Langley (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) won her first USA Cycling Pro Road Championships title in the women’s road race with a well-timed acceleration with 500 metres to go in the 109.4 kilometres (68 miles) contest. From the two-rider breakaway Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Rise) followed for the silver medal.
Third place was secured by Langley’s teammate and defending road race champion Lauren Stephens. Shayna Powless (L39ION of Los Angeles) won the field sprint for fourth place, just ahead of Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma), who settled for fifth.
With six laps to go in the 10-circuit road race, Langley made a move with Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and De Crescenzo on her wheel. That move stuck, with Schneider holding on until two laps to go and the duo rode away to make it an exciting sprint finish.
USA Cycling Pro Road Championships history
The USA Cycling Pro Road Race Championship has a long history that goes back to 1985 when Eric Heiden, who won five gold medals in speedskating for the US at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Winter Games, captured the first road title. The event was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the major climb and spectator area along a steep neighborhood section called the Manayunk Wall.
The event, known as USPRO, was held in three other cities – Greenville, South Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee and Winston-Salem, North Carolina – before landing in Knoxville in 2017.
The USA Cycling Pro Time Trial National Championship was held for the first time in 2006 for elite men. In 2013 USA Cycling added women’s championship events for the TT and road. The pro criterium races, which had been staged as separate events, were added to the Knoxville schedule in 2018.
