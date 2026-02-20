Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio past winners

Race-histories
Champions of Women's WorldTour race since 1974

Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek celebrates as winner ahead of Lotte Kopecky of SD WorxProtime at 2024 Trofeo Alfredo Binda
Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek celebrates as winner ahead of Lotte Kopecky of SD WorxProtime at 2024 Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images)
Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

2024

Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

2023

Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

2022

Elisa Balsamo (ita) Trek-Segafredo

2021

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

2020

Not held

2019

Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv

2018

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)

2017

Coryn Rivera (United States of America

2016

Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)

2015

Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)

2014

Emma Johansson (Sweden)

2013

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)

2012

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

2011

Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)

2010

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

2009

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

2008

Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)

2007

Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)

2006

Regina Schleicher (Germany)

2005

Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)

2004

Oenone Wood (Australia)

2003

Diana Žiliute (Lithuania)

2002

Svetlana Boebnenkova (Russia)

2001

Nicole Brändli (Switzerland)

2000

Fabiana Luperini (Italy)

1999

Fany Lecourtois (France)

1997-98

No race held

1996

Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)

1995

Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)

1994

Fabiana Luperini (Italy)

1993

Roberta Ferrero (Italy)

1992

Maria Canins (Italy)

1991

Maria Paola Turcutto (Italy)

1990

Maria Canins (Italy)

1989

Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)

1988

Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)

1987

Rossella Galbiati (Italy)

1986

Stefania Carmine (Italy)

1985

Maria Canins (Italy)

1984

Maria Canins (Italy)

1983

Michela Tomasi (Italy)

1982

Lucia Pizzolotto (Italy)

1981

Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)

1980

Francesca Galli (Italy)

1979

Anna Morlacchi (Italy)

1978

Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)

1977

Nicoletta Castelli (Italy)

1976

Morena Tartagni (Italy)

1975

Nicolle Van Den Broeck (Belgium)

1974

Giuseppina Micheloni (Italy)

