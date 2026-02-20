Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio past winners
Champions of Women's WorldTour race since 1974
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
2024
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
2023
Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
2022
Elisa Balsamo (ita) Trek-Segafredo
2021
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
2020
Not held
2019
Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
2018
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
2017
Coryn Rivera (United States of America
2016
Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)
2015
Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)
2014
Emma Johansson (Sweden)
2013
Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
2012
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2011
Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)
2010
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2009
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2008
Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)
2007
Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)
2006
Regina Schleicher (Germany)
2005
Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)
2004
Oenone Wood (Australia)
2003
Diana Žiliute (Lithuania)
2002
Svetlana Boebnenkova (Russia)
2001
Nicole Brändli (Switzerland)
2000
Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1999
Fany Lecourtois (France)
1997-98
No race held
1996
Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)
1995
Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)
1994
Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1993
Roberta Ferrero (Italy)
1992
Maria Canins (Italy)
1991
Maria Paola Turcutto (Italy)
1990
Maria Canins (Italy)
1989
Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)
1988
Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)
1987
Rossella Galbiati (Italy)
1986
Stefania Carmine (Italy)
1985
Maria Canins (Italy)
1984
Maria Canins (Italy)
1983
Michela Tomasi (Italy)
1982
Lucia Pizzolotto (Italy)
1981
Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)
1980
Francesca Galli (Italy)
1979
Anna Morlacchi (Italy)
1978
Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)
1977
Nicoletta Castelli (Italy)
1976
Morena Tartagni (Italy)
1975
Nicolle Van Den Broeck (Belgium)
1974
Giuseppina Micheloni (Italy)
