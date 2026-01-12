'The goal for the Giro is to win it' - João Almeida ready to take on Jonas Vingegaard at 2026 Corsa Rosa

João Almeida is ready to take on Jonas Vingegaard at the 2026 Giro d'Italia, convinced that he now has the maturity and ability to win a Grand Tour.

The 27-year-old Portuguese rider was named as UAE Team Emirates' leader for the Corsa Rosa, with Tadej Pogacar and Isaac del Toro focusing on the Tour de France. Adam Yates and Jay Vine will also be part of the UAE Giro squad but Almeida will challenge Vingegaard after finishing second to the Dane at the 2025 Vuelta a Espana.

"The goal for the Giro is to win it. I'll do everything I can to make it happen," Almeida told La Gazzetta dello Sport, the day before Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike are expected to confirm the Dane's participation.

"There wasn't a huge difference between me and Vingegaard at the Vuelta a few months ago. He had ridden the Tour and perhaps wasn't at his best but neither was I. I've improved every year and I feel that the same will happen in 2026."

Almeida's results back-up his belief of his constant improvement. In 2025 he won the Tour de Suisse, the Tour de Romandie and Itzulia Basque Country, before finishing second in the Vuelta a España.

He was named as a key domestique for the Tour de France but crashed hard on stage 7 and eventually abandoned. He played a loyal role in Pogacar's 2024 Tour victory and finished fourth overall but he gets his own shot at a Grand Tour victory in 2026.

"I don't think Tadej really needs me to win a Grand Tour. It's better to maximise our results and victories if we split. It's a smarter decision to do it this way," Almeida said in December when UAE confirmed their 2026 Grand Tour plans.

Almeida raced as an under 23 rider in Italy and targeted the Giro early in his career. He was fourth in 2020 and wore the maglia rosa for two weeks before Tao Geoghegan Hart emerged strongest in the final mountain stages. He was also third in 2023 as Primož Roglič and Geraint Thomas battled for victory.

Almeida is known for his defensive but consistent racing style. Other riders may be more flamboyant but he is very difficult to crack. The 40km time trial on stage 10 and limited mountain finishes suit him well.

"If I'm going back to the Giro it's because I think I can win it," he made clear.

"2020 was a special year for me. I was young and had a lot to learn and the three weeks of the Giro were a great journey of discovery," he said.

"Now I know my body and know how to listen to it. I've a clear idea of what I can do."