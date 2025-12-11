Movistar Team opt for mostly white kit for 2026, Uijtdebroeks to make Tour de France debut
Team presents 27 men and 17 women for WorldTour along with new development team
The Movistar Team presented their men's and women's WorldTour teams for 2026 at an event held at the Palau de Les Arts of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain, on Thursday.
The team named 27 men for the WorldTour and 17 women, along with their 2026 kit - a mostly white jersey with black shorts.
The Telefónica-backed team will start its 47th season in the sport, the longest-running team in the current men's peloton.
There are five newcomers for the Movistar men's team, including Cian Uijtdebroeks, who revealed during the presentation that he expects to make his long-awaited Tour de France debut in 2026.
"I'll make my Tour de France debut next year," the Belgian said on stage. "It's my first time, and I really want to get the most out of it."
Other incoming riders are Raúl García Pierna, Roger Adrià, Juanpe López, and Pavel Novák, while the women's team remained mostly intact, adding Italian Francesca Barale and elevating Paula Ostiz from trainee to a full-time rider.
The team also rolled out the Movistar Team Academy, a men's development squad, and confirmed that their video series 'The Least Expected Day' will continue in 2026 on Movistar Plus+.
General Manager Eusebio Unzué said, "We are facing an exciting new season with Telefónica, confirming their commitment to this project that we have been sharing for so many years. We enter a renewed and ambitious stage, marked by the arrival of important signings that will strengthen our competitiveness in all terrains and give a new boost to the sporting structure of the team."
Movistar Team for 2026
- Roger Adrià (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
- Jorge Arcas
- Orluis Aular
- jon Barrenetxea
- Carlos Canal
- Pablo Castrillo
- Jefferson Cepeda
- Ivan Garcia Cortina
- Davide Formolo
- Raúl Garcia Pierna (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
- Michel Hessmann
- Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek)
- Enric Mas
- Lorenzo Milesi
- Manlio Moro
- Pavel Novák (neo)
- Nelson Oliveira
- Diego Pescador
- Nairo Quintana
- Iván Romeo
- Javier Romo
- Einer Rubio
- Pelayo Sánchez
- Gonzalo Serrano
- Natnael Tesfazion
- Albert Torres
- Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Movistar Team Women for 2026
- Francesca Barale (Picnic-PostNL)
- Olivia Baril
- Aude Biannic
- Cat Ferguson
- Sheyla Gutierrez
- Liane Lippert
- Carys Lloyd
- Floortje Mackaij
- Tota Magalhaes
- Sara Martín
- Mareille Meijer
- Paula Ostiz
- Marlen Reusser
- Laura Ruiz
- Lucia Ruiz
- Arlenis Sierra
- Claire Steels
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
