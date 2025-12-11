Movistar Team opt for mostly white kit for 2026, Uijtdebroeks to make Tour de France debut

The Movistar Team presented their men's and women's WorldTour teams for 2026 at an event held at the Palau de Les Arts of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain, on Thursday.

The team named 27 men for the WorldTour and 17 women, along with their 2026 kit - a mostly white jersey with black shorts.

The Telefónica-backed team will start its 47th season in the sport, the longest-running team in the current men's peloton.

There are five newcomers for the Movistar men's team, including Cian Uijtdebroeks, who revealed during the presentation that he expects to make his long-awaited Tour de France debut in 2026.

"I'll make my Tour de France debut next year," the Belgian said on stage. "It's my first time, and I really want to get the most out of it."

Other incoming riders are Raúl García Pierna, Roger Adrià, Juanpe López, and Pavel Novák, while the women's team remained mostly intact, adding Italian Francesca Barale and elevating Paula Ostiz from trainee to a full-time rider.

The team also rolled out the Movistar Team Academy, a men's development squad, and confirmed that their video series 'The Least Expected Day' will continue in 2026 on Movistar Plus+.

General Manager Eusebio Unzué said, "We are facing an exciting new season with Telefónica, confirming their commitment to this project that we have been sharing for so many years. We enter a renewed and ambitious stage, marked by the arrival of important signings that will strengthen our competitiveness in all terrains and give a new boost to the sporting structure of the team."

Movistar Team for 2026

Roger Adrià (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Jorge Arcas

Orluis Aular

jon Barrenetxea

Carlos Canal

Pablo Castrillo

Jefferson Cepeda

Ivan Garcia Cortina

Davide Formolo

Raúl Garcia Pierna (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)

Michel Hessmann

Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek)

Enric Mas

Lorenzo Milesi

Manlio Moro

Pavel Novák (neo)

Nelson Oliveira

Diego Pescador

Nairo Quintana

Iván Romeo

Javier Romo

Einer Rubio

Pelayo Sánchez

Gonzalo Serrano

Natnael Tesfazion

Albert Torres

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Movistar Team Women for 2026