Schleck has "nothing to hide" over Camelbak use

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) in his aero time trial position (Image credit: AFP)

Frank Schleck says he is shocked following the International Cycling Union (UCI) announcing they are investigating his use of a Camelbak hydration pack in the decisive final time trial in the Criterium International.

"I do not think I have done anything wrong," Schleck told Luxembourg daily Le Quotidien.

The Leopard Trek rider was allowed to start the time trial by UCI officials present at the race but he may have broken rule 1.3.033 which says "it is forbidden to wear non-essential items of clothing or items designed to influence the performances of a rider such as reducing air resistance or modifying the body of the rider."

"I'm surprised [by the investigation]," Schleck admitted in the interview. "When I heard that, I did not understand. I used a CamelBak but I do not know if it saves me time. What I know is that we wanted to test the material for the lap times on a longer course like the Tour de France, for example. I did not know the CamelBak could be considered as prohibited."

Gazzetta dello Sport first raised questions over Schleck’s use of the hydration pack with the Italian newspaper suggesting that the Camelbak could give an advantage of two seconds per kilometre at a speed of 50km/h. Schleck finished seven seconds slower than main rival Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) in the 7.8km time trial but hung on to win the overall classification by 13 seconds.

"In Corsica, the press and the commissaires saw it and nobody said anything to me about it," Schleck said. "I know that many riders have already tested this [Camelbaks]. In a time trial it is a way to take a drink. I wanted to try it. I have nothing to hide."



