Rapha reveals first USA Cycling kit design, featuring pastel stars and stripes for road, MTB, BMX and track athletes

Clothing brand Rapha launched their first kit design for USA Cycling, kicking off a partnership that will see the national team wear Rapha through to 2029, including the LA Olympics and Paralympics.

Rapha was announced as USA Cycling's next kit partner in October – after departing EF Pro Cycling – and on Friday they launched their first design which will be worn by US national team riders on the road, mountain bike, BMX and track.

The design takes a marked move away from the traditional scarlet red and navy blue of USA kits gone by, and flips the colours to pastel tones on a white background. It still incorporates the traditional stars and stripes motifs, but in a softer way, with stripes on the torso and contrasting stars on the sleeves and shorts.

With the LA Olympics and Paralympics still two-and-a-half years away, this was not necessarily the finished product that Team USA will wear at their home Games, but it certainly set the tone for the partnership and where Rapha wanted to take the kit.

"This kit represents over a decade of world-class competition and innovation. We’ve left no stone unturned so that when USA Cycling athletes show up for their country, they can stand on the start line with total confidence," Rapha CEO Fran Millar said.

"The starting pistol for LA has been fired and there is nothing more powerful for a sport than a home Games. The energy, the expectation, the history – Rapha will support American cycling to seize the opportunity with both hands."

BMX racer Ava Corley in Rapha BMX kit (Image credit: Caroline Tompkins for Rapha)

Though a distinct move away from the darker, more traditional USA jersey and shorts of recent seasons, the brand explained the journey of the design and how it payed homage to the past whilst mixing practicality.

"The collection draws inspiration from 1984, a watershed moment for American cycling as the home nation took nine medals in Los Angeles," Rapha's press release reads.

"Balancing intentional aesthetics with functional performance, the pattern responds to a specific request from USA Cycling athletes for a lighter-coloured kit suited to hot conditions."

The kits also feature Rapha's signature armband, and their traditional 'story labels'.

"Selected to inspire and pay tribute to the best of the sport, story labels are discoverable details on the inside of garments. This collection features five unique story labels celebrating the full range of USA Cycling disciplines," the brand said.

Kate Courtney wears the new design (Image credit: Caroline Tompkins for Rapha)

Stars including Christopher Blevins, Kate Courtney and Clara Brown modelled the kit for launch as past and future Team USA Olympians and Paralympians, and will pull on the new look at national team events such as World Championships this season.

“Pulling on this jersey represents both an opportunity and a responsibility," said Courtney, reigning mountain bike marathon world champion. "It is an honour to race for your country… But it also comes with a responsibility to do that honour justice not just in what you achieve but the way you compete and represent striving at the highest level."

Though Rapha's launch only showed off the road, cross-country mountain bike, BMX and track kits, they will supply USAC riders across all disciplines.

Rapha confirmed that replica kit and a range of other merchandise will be available for fans to purchase from February.