Tour de Suisse 2026 route

The 2026 men's Tour de Suisse drops down from eight stages in 2025 to five this year, with route that aligns with the women's event and will also run on the same day. There aren't really any days that the GC contenders will be able to relax but the reduced length will compress the number of stages in the mountains.

That means that it will be more important than ever for the overall contenders to be on form for the time trial on the penultimate day of racing and Queen stage finale, which is bound to keep the GC battle charged right to the end.

Stage 1: Sondrio - Sondrio (144km)

Men's Tour de Suisse stage 1 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse 2026)

The opening day of racing from Sondrio in Italy may start out relatively flat, but there are no easy stages, and at just a little over 50km from the start line the ascending begins. At 10.1% over three kilometres, and an early section at around 17%, the category 2 Buglio in Monte may be one of the toughest climbs of the day, followed by the Triangia with 4.3km at 7.3, but it's the final two category 3 ascents that are likely to play a crucial role given they are both within 20km of the finish line. The punchy finale means this is a day that is expected to end with a small group or solo rider charging towards the line.

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Stage 2: Locarno - Locarno (157.7km)

Men's Tour de Suisse stage 2 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse 2026)

The second stage from Locarno heads along the lake towards Tenero and then the climbly quickly begins with Monte Ceneri, a category 2 challenge with 5.2km at 6.4%.

Once again there are a pair of category 3 climbs within the closing 20km to break up the field, Fanghi and then the short but sharp Via Consiglio Mezzano, which peaks with just 8km left to the finish line in Locarno.

Stage 3: Bad Ragaz - Bad Ragaz (157.9km)

(Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

If there is one stage where the sprinters could get a chance, this is it. That doesn't mean there aren't any climbs, but just that they are, maybe, early enough for the fast finishers to make it back to terms before the finale.

It won't be easy, however, with St. Luzisteig delivering an opening climb right at the beginning and then to keep the pressure on there are two category 1 efforts within the first 60km. The worst then is over for the riders trying to hold on for a bunch gallop, as once through the descent towards Altstätten, its a flat run through the final 60km to Bad Ragaz.

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Stage 4: Aarburg - Aarburg, ITT (23.8km)

Men's Tour de Suisse stage 4 profile, 2026 (Image credit: Tour de Suisse 2026)

Stage 4 from Aarburg is the flattest of the race, but it's not one for the sprinters because a race against the clock is on the agenda.

It's a route for the specialists in the time trial discipline, with some technical corners thrown into the out and back course. It's a day that should also help some overall contenders get the upper hand ahead of the crucial finale.

Stage 5: Villars-sur-Ollon - Villars-sur-Ollon (152km)

(Image credit: Tour de Suisse, 2026)

There is no doubting the importance of this last 152km day of racing with over 4,000m of elevation gain. Stage 5 is without question the Queen stage, with the men's field taking on three laps of a tough circuit which starts on the slopes of the Col de la Croix.

Basically it's a day where riders will either be climbing or descending – either battling their way up 19.6km climb which saves its steepest section, with gradients of 9.2%, for the top or diving down towards Aigle.

The last climb of Col de la Croix, however, finishes short of the summit, with the winner of the stage and overall crowned in Villars-sur-Ollon.