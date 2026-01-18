Women's Tour Down Under stage 2 LIVE: Punchy course favours opportunists

Stage 1 winner Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-Suez) tops the general classification with a slim 4-second lead on Josie Nelson (Picnic-PostNL) and 5 seconds on Olivia Baril (Movistar). Last year’s overall winner Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) sits fourth overall, a further one second down. There are 52 riders down 10 seconds or less on GC.

Read what Wollaston had to say about her stage 1 victory - ‘As a sprinter, it's kind of out of your hands’ - Women’s Tour Down Under stage 1 winner Ally Wollaston avoids being trumped by solo break this time.

Riders are getting ready for a hot day, with ice vests aplenty and shade at a premium, given temperatures are already sitting around 30 degrees Celsius even now.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under.

