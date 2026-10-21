Fans forced to pay to attend Tour de France 2027 opening ceremony and teams presentation for the first time since 2014

News
By
Published

The event will take place at Edinburgh Castle two days before the opening stage

Tadej Pogacar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team at the 2026 Tour de France team presentation in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
0

The teams presentation for next year’s Tour de France will happen in Edinburgh, but if you want to go along you’ll have to pay, with tickets going on sale this weekend.

The Tour de France returns to Britain in 2027 for the first time since 2014, with both the men’s and the women’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift getting underway in the country, and the men’s team presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 30, two days before racing gets underway.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.