Dutch cycling federation already eyeing road and MTB combination for Mathieu van der Poel and Puck Pieterse at LA 2028 Olympic Games

KNWU's technical director explains how 'a combination is possible' with five days separating men's XCO and road race, only three days between women's events

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Mathieu van der Poel Of Nederland competes in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Cross Country XCO Men Elite on September 14, 2025 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Piotr Staron/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel at the 2025 MTB World Championships in Crans Montana (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the competition schedule for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games (LA28) was announced on Wednesday, the Netherlands' cycling federation (KNWU) was already eyeing how road cycling and mountain biking could be combined for some of its big stars, Mathieu van der Poel and Puck Pieterse.

As was the case with Paris 2024, the men's cross-country MTB race will arrive five days before the road race on Sunday, July 23. Van der Poel skipped the XCO race last year, but has shown a desire to right the wrongs of his infamous crash from the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"If there's a lot of elevation gain, there are a few clear favorites, of which Tadej Pogačar is one at the moment," said Broekhuizen, with Belgium's Remco Evenepoel set to arrive as the defending champion.

It was unclear yet how the Olympic cycling events will fit in around the Tour de France, which traditionally takes place in July, but it's likely that the Grand Départ – which is expected to be in Luxembourg – will be moved earlier into June and finish on July 16, allowing a week's gap to the men's road race.

