Zwift postpones elite racing season due to multiple racer annulments and smart trainer accuracy concerns

By
published

Riders are gaining an unfair advantage as power readings drift by up to 8%

A screenshot from Zwift
(Image credit: Zwift)

Amid a racing season marred by multiple racer annulments, mid-series format changes, and ruleset amendments, Zwift has halted its elite five-race Zwift World Series, leaving the platform's flagship Zwift Games in doubt.

In an email sent to racers this week, Zwift announced the decision to pause the Zwift World Series, confirming the series' fourth race scheduled for December 5th will not go ahead.

Christopher Schwenker

A physical therapist with over 25 years of experience, Christopher Schwenker is on a journey to give back to the cycling community for rewarding experiences and fulfilling relationships through the pages of his virtual cycling blog, The Zommunique’, and his cycling-related non-profit, The DIRT Dad Fund.  