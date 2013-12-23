Zubeldia to captain Trek Factory Racing team at San Luis

Image 1 of 4 Haimar Zubeldia was the highest placed RadioShack Leopard finisher at Ax 3 Domaines in 19th at 3:04 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Veteran rider Haimar Zubeldia will be heading the Trek Factory Racing team on the roads of the Tour de San Luis in Argentina early in 2014.

"This will be my first time at the Tour de San Luis," said Zubeldia. "I personally asked the sports directors if I could participate in this race because last year I pulled out from racing early into the season and also because I think that I'll like Argentina, seeing as they speak my language there."

"It will be hard in terms of the altitude changes and because the race is seven days long, but it will be a good working foundation for the rest of the season. We're going in with a young squad and it's going to be my job to bring some experience to the group, along with Danilo Hondo."

Zubeldia, a Spaniard, has participated in the Tour de France 10 times, coming in fifth in both 2003 and 2007, while in 2012, he placed sixth.

Trek Factory Racing roster for Tour de San Luis: Eugenio Alafaci, Julian Arredondo, Fabio Silvestre, Giacomo Nizzolo, Danilo Hondo, Haimar Zubeldia.

