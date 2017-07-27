Zubeldia gets custom Trek Madone for final race

Image 1 of 7 Haimar Zubeldia's custom painted Trek Madone (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Trek) Image 2 of 7 The decals celebrate Zubeldia's 20 years as a pro and his participations in each of the Grand Tours (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Trek) Image 3 of 7 The bike was presented to Zubeldia on the final stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Trek) Image 4 of 7 Zubeldia shows off his bike to Alberto Contador and John Degenkolb (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Trek) Image 5 of 7 Haimar Zubeldia during stage 21 of the 2017 Tour de France (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Trek) Image 6 of 7 A metallic name decal and Basque flag adorns the top tube (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Trek) Image 7 of 7 Haimar Zubeldia's initials sit on the seat tube (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Trek)

Upon completing a 16th Tour de France last weekend, Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) was presented with a custom-painted Trek Race Shop Madone in Paris for the final stage of the Grand Tour.

The 40-year old Basque climber heads to his final race, the Clasica San Sebastian, this weekend and will pin on the number one dossard following teammate Bauke Mollema's victory in 2016 and as a nod to his impending retirement.

Finished in a dark grey with black decals, the stealthy design of the Madone is finished with coloured metallic decals commemorating Zubeldia's 16 Tours de France, 12 Vueltas a Espana, one Giro d'Italia and 20 seasons as a professional.

A metallic 'HZ' of Zubeldia's initials also appears on the seat tube, as well as a Basque flag and name decal on the top tube.

For the final stage in Paris, Zubeldia ran aero Bontrager Aeolus 5 wheels, a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, a SRM Shimano crankset and the proprietary Madone brakes.

Zubeldia began his career at the Basque Euskatel-Euskadi team before switching to Astana for the 2009 season and has subsequently ridden for the various guises of the RadioShack and Trek teams since 2010, playing a key domestique role for Alberto Contador.

Haimar Zubeldia holds the record for the most participations of the Tour de France by a Spaniard and is just one shy of the record of 17 held by Jens Voigt, Stuart O'Grady and Sylvain Chavanel.

