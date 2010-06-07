Zubeldia breaks wrist

Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack) en route to a 25th place finish at the 2010 La Fléche Wallonne. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team RadioShack’s Haimar Zubeldia has withdrawn from the Critérium du Dauphiné with a fractured wrist. The 33-year-old Spaniard was injured in a crash 15km from the stage one finish in Saint-Laurent-du-Pont but managed to complete the stage accompanied by RadioShack teammates.

Related Articles Zubeldia: RadioShack is the best option for me

He has already undergone surgery in Voiron, France, with doctors inserting a plate in order to aid in a quick recovery. However, it is uncertain whether he will be fit enough to take part in the Tour de France in July.

Zubeldia had been signed on the basis of his Grand Tour pedigree having been a general classification rider himself during his 11 years with Euskaltel-Euskadi, and then forming part of Alberto Contador's Tour winning team last year.

The veteran Spaniard is in his 13th year as a professional and has twice finished fifth overall in the Tour de France.