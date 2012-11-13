Zomegnan becomes advisor to Lampre-Merida

Image 1 of 4 Angelo Zomegnan, Giro d'Italia race director (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 4 Angelo Zomegnan addressed the press following the death of Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Giro race director Angelo Zomegnan with Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 4 Angelo Zomegnan has a chat with Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Angelo Zomegnan, former head of the Giro d'Italia, has joined team Lampre-Merida as a Senior Advisor to the Board. He will use his journalism and marketing background to help the team with marketing, communications and public relations.

Zomegnan took over direction of the Giro in September 2004, and was released in July 2011. At the 2011 Giro, he came in for much criticism for certain safety and security issues.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the team said that he would help with “placement of the worldwide company, supervision of national and global communication, marketing strategies” as well as serving as a liaison for sports at an institutional and governmental level.

"It gives the whole team a great honor to have the opportunity to benefit from the knowledge and professional skills of a figure as esteemed as Angelo Zomegnan,” team manager Giuseppe Saronni said. “The objectives of the new season are many and of vital importance, but I am sure we choose the right person to help us in achieving them. "

The team's statement also cited Zomegnan's background as a “journalist, editor, managing editor of La Gazzetta dello Sport, director of the Giro d'Italia and director of RCS Media Group, a member of the Foundation and Vice President of the World Anti-Doping Agency.”