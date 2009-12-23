Zabriskie-signed jersey winner announced

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Cyclingnews.com is pleased to announce that Mark Findeis, from Belmont, Massachusetts, USA, is the lucky winner of a US national time trial jersey, autographed by five-time national champion, David Zabriskie.

Mark was chosen from over 4,000 entries and thanks to the lovely folk at Pearl Izumi – who provided the jersey – will be receiving his prize very soon.

Congratulations Mark, and thanks to everyone who entered the competition.

