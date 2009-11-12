Win a Zabriskie-signed US national TT jersey

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Slipstream) rode in to the race lead with his time trial win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

You could find yourself sporting the stars, stripes and argyles of a US national time trial jersey, autographed by five-time national champion, David Zabriskie. All you have to do is answer one simple question and you'll be in the running for this unique prize!

A member of US-based squad Garmin-Slipstream, Zabriskie is one of the professional peloton's most recognizable characters. The 30-year-old Utah native has taken three of his team's 21 season victories in 2009, including yet another US national time trial title. He also took a stage win and the overall title at this year's Tour of Missouri.

Zabriskie has now won the US national time trial title on five separate occasions (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009). He has been a winner of time trials at both the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia, and last year he was third in the World time trial Championship.

Garmin-Slipstream, managed by former professional Jonathan Vaughters, has had a successful season in its debut year as ProTour squad. After a strong Tour de France, the team came into its own at the Vuelta a España, where it won three stages through Tyler Farrar, Ryder Hesjedal and David Millar.

To enter, all you have to do to click here, answer the simple trivia question and you'll be in the draw to win. The winner of the jersey will be selected at random from all correct answers to the question. Entries for the competition will close on November 15, 2009. Good luck!

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed