Zabel takes Manhattan

Sprinting great in New York ahead of Berkshire Cycling Classic
Erik Zabel arrived in New York City on Wednesday, in the lead up to Sunday's Berkshire Cycling Classic in Lenox, Massachusetts for which he is patron. The event is the American stop on the fifteen-event UCI World Cycling Tour (UWCT) for 2012 through 2014. The rides are held as Cyclosportif (or Gran Fondo) event formats.
With over 200 professional wins, Erik Zabel is considered as one of the greatest German cyclists and best sprinters in cycling history. Zabel won the points classification at the Tour de France a record six consecutive times between 1996 and 2001 and claimed 12 Tour stage wins in his career. He also earned the points jersey at the Vuelta a España three times (2002-2004) as well as winning Italy's most famed racing classic, Milan-San Remo, four times. Zabel retired from pro cycling in 2008.
When Zabel took to the streets of Manhattan, it was the first time he had ridden in the US since the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. As part of the festivities, event organiser Sparta Cycling hosted 'An Evening with Erik Zabel,' serving to present the 2012 Rockstar Games sponsored Skyscraper Harlem Cycling Classic, now a USA Crits and NCC event.
