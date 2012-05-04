Zabel takes Manhattan

Image 1 of 16 Zabel's New York appearance will serve to present the 2012 Rockstar Games sponsored Skyscraper Harlem Cycling Classic, now a USA Crits and NCC event. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 16 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 16 "My 6-day racer friends told me about the Harlem race," said Zabel. "It's got a very good reputation in Europe as an exciting and well run criterium." The riders take a pass on the first turn of this course. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 16 Back down 9W, the gray day seemed to turn around. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 16 "This will be my first time riding in the States since the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. It is a wonderful chance to meet American riders and to ride the beautiful Berkshires." (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 16 Although retired since 2008, The ride was a chance for New Yorkers to share tales of Zabel's storied career. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 7 of 16 Crossing the New York State Line with John Eustice and Jean Putzer , Zabel leads the climb. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 8 of 16 It wasn't the smile that set a record for six consecutive green jerseys in the Tour de France (1996-2001) it was the sprinting! (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 9 of 16 The fog did not seem to bother the four time winner of Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 10 of 16 Alex Ostroy flanks Zabel on the ride up to Piermont. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 11 of 16 The group sets off on 9W. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 12 of 16 Suiting up for a prep ride this morning at IFIXBYX on West 37th Street. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 13 of 16 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 14 of 16 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 15 of 16 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 16 of 16 It may not be like sprinting at the Vuelta, with his three consecutive wins (2002, 03, 04) but after his stop at Bunbury's (Piermont, NY) Zabel can now say he's completed his muffin ride. Thanks to everyone for braving the weather for these great events. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Erik Zabel arrived in New York City on Wednesday, in the lead up to Sunday's Berkshire Cycling Classic in Lenox, Massachusetts for which he is patron. The event is the American stop on the fifteen-event UCI World Cycling Tour (UWCT) for 2012 through 2014. The rides are held as Cyclosportif (or Gran Fondo) event formats.

With over 200 professional wins, Erik Zabel is considered as one of the greatest German cyclists and best sprinters in cycling history. Zabel won the points classification at the Tour de France a record six consecutive times between 1996 and 2001 and claimed 12 Tour stage wins in his career. He also earned the points jersey at the Vuelta a España three times (2002-2004) as well as winning Italy's most famed racing classic, Milan-San Remo, four times. Zabel retired from pro cycling in 2008.

When Zabel took to the streets of Manhattan, it was the first time he had ridden in the US since the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

As part of the festivities, event organiser Sparta Cycling hosted 'An Evening with Erik Zabel,' serving to present the 2012 Rockstar Games sponsored Skyscraper Harlem Cycling Classic, now a USA Crits and NCC event.

