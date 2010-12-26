Younger Mulally brother signs with Specialized/GROM

Logan Mulally has signed with Specialized / GROM for 2011. (Image credit: Christopher Herndon)

Specialized/GROM, a gravity racing junior development team, signed East Coast talent Logan Mulally for the 2011 season. Logan, a regular top performer at regional gravity events, is the younger brother of Neko, who earned a silver medal at the 2010 Junior World Championships.

"Logan had many options for 2011. Choosing our program not only pushes us forward towards our goal of preparing young American riders for international competition, but takes Logan to the next level as well," said Christopher Herndon, Team Director.

"I've had a long relationship with the Mulally family and have seen Logan develop since he was 10 years old racing at Snowshoe, West Virginia. Having the opportunity to introduce and prepare him for World Cup competition is very inspiring. He has an incredible natural talent and we want to compliment that talent with a solid program designed to prepare him both mentally and physically."

"We have some incredible young riders in our program and Logan exemplifies what we're looking for in those riders. He has a lot of experience for such a young athlete and we know the rest of our riders will benefit from having him on the team."

"I've known Chris for as long as I've been racing mountain bikes," said Mulally. "When it came time for me to make a decision for 2011, I was offered several generous opportunities to choose from. For me, it all came down to the hands-on approach I knew I would get from the Specialized/GROM racing program... . I am ready for a great season in 2011."

For the rest of the winter, Logan will continue to train with brother Neko, while he prepares for his first major race of the 2011 season at the Port Angeles US Pro GRT.