'You don't need to be 100% to win the Worlds, it's a lottery' – Tom Pidcock back racing but not at his best for road race

Tom Pidcock's last Road World Championships participation came at the 2021 event in Leuven, where he took sixth

Tom Pidcock played down his personal hopes for Sunday's Road World Championships in Zurich but is ready to play his part in Great Britain's aggressive race strategy as they try to take on Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel.

The Great Britain elite men's team includes Adam and Simon Yates and Tour of Britain winner Stevie Williams. Pidcock's Classics pedigree would usually make him a medal contender but the Yorkshireman has endured a rough ride since winning gold in the mountain bike race at the Paris Olympic Games.

"I felt I was coming good at the Tour of Britain but then I crashed and suffered a concussion and had to recover from that. I haven't really had the time I needed," Pidcock explained after attending the opening of a Pinarello store in the centre of Zurich before a training ride and a final recon ride of the 27km circuit.

"But freshness is quite important at the end of the year and you don't need to be 100% to win the Worlds, it's a lottery," he added, with a hint of hope and optimism.

"The Worlds is a goal. I don't think this year is the year, but every year is an experience and a chance to learn."

Pidcock named Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel as the favourites to win the rainbow jersey.

"I think there are a few strong teams: GB, the USA and Spain also have strong squads. Then there's Remco and Tadej of course," he said. "Tadej has stated how big a goal this is for him and when he says that, he means business.

"All eyes will be on Pogačar. When you stake your claim like that, you need to be good to come out on top.

Great Britain hopes to respond to Pogačar with their own aggressive race. "There's a lot of climbing metres but the race is long. In Switzerland, the roads are fast, so it could be fast," Pidcock predicted.

Pidcock has already tasted gold medal success this year, winning the mountain bike Olympic title in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

"With circuit races, if you can learn the course well, like a cross or mountain bike race, you know where to move and know where to save energy. That can save you a lot.

"Our team tactic is to be aggressive and be ahead of the race. That's the best way to play it."

Pidcock raced cyclocross last winter, started his road season in Portugal in February and raced the Tour de France before COVID-19 forced him out of the race before stage 14. He bounced back to win his second consecutive mountain bike gold medal with a superb ride in Paris.

He arguably deserved to end his season early but has got back in the saddle, trained at home in Andorra after his Tour of Britain concussion, and travelled to Switzerland to represent his country.

"Sometimes you have obligations," he said. "We'll get stuck and see how it goes. I hope to come out well and then do well in the end-of-season Italian races that I've never done."

Pidcock's 2025 season will be a lot more 'normal' with little, if any, winter cyclocross, limited mountain bike racing and more road racing, no doubt with a focus on the Tour de France.

There, the success of Pogačar and Evenepoel will be Pidcock's new benchmark.

"I compare myself to those guys. I want to compete with them, that's where I want to be but I'm not there yet," he admitted. "For sure, 2025 will be a more normal year. I think we can plan it better and make some key targets.

"I really want to step up on the road. Racing mountain bikes is great but only if we can fit in around the road, that's what I want to do."

