Yet another big-name sponsor for Team Jayco-2XU

Image 1 of 2 The Team Jayco-2XU kit. (Image credit: Team Jayco-2XU) Image 2 of 2 Ryan Obst with his gold medal for taking out the elite men's road race (Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)

Following the announcement last week of all sponsors, Team Jayco-2XU today announced that Flight Centre has become a major sponsor of the team.

Team Jayco-2XU, Australia's newest men's professional cycling outfit, is set to compete in the Australian National Road Series which kicks off in April. The level of support achieved is unrivalled in Australian domestic cycling with Flight Centre joining a long list of corporate support from leading Australian and international blue-chip companies including Ausenco, RBS Morgans, Bluescope Steel, Shell, Brisbane BMW, Corpnet, Art Equity and Luescher Teknik.

General manager Pat Jonker said: "The signing today of Flight Centre demonstrates the willingness of major Australian corporations to back a program that is professional, well structured and above all passionate about the growth and development of talented riders in Australia. I am excited by the prospect of managing the team, and look forward to working with the riders we now have.

"Who would have thought 10 weeks ago I would be in charge such a program. I certainly don't have to work in a bike shop anymore."

It's been a big week in the life of the fledgling team with the announcement that South Australia's Ryan Obst, who won the elite men's road race at the Oceania Cycling Championships, will ride with the team at Mersey Valley in April.