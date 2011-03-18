Strong support for Team Jayco-2XU

The Team Jayco-2XU kit. (Image credit: Team Jayco-2XU)

Australia's newest men's professional cycling outfit, Team Jayco-2XU today announced its sponsors. The team is set to compete in 2011 in the Australian National Road Series. The level of support achieved is unrivalled in Australian domestic cycling and highlights the team's professional approach.

In addition to support from joint title sponsors, Jayco and 2XU, the team enjoys strong corporate support from leading Australian and international blue-chip companies including Ausenco, RBS Morgans, Bluescope Steel, Shell, Brisbane BMW, Corpnet, Art Equity and Luescher Teknik. This strong list of corporate support will underwrite the team's success and confirms the strong profile cycling enjoys in the overall sporting landscape.

Complementing the corporate support is a strong portfolio of equipment sponsors including Felt, Shimano, Zipp, Bont, Kask, Rudy Project, Continental, Garmin, SIS and Aussie Butt Cream. The team will ride Felt's leading AR0 bicycles equipped with Shimano Di2 groupsets, a Zipp wheel, bar and stem package, and Continental tyres. This innovative and highly aerodynamic package will ensure that the team's riders receive a strong technological advantage from their equipment which will benefit them in their drive for success. The riders will wear the latest high performance clothing from 2XU, helmets from Kask, shoes from Bont, and Rudy Project sunglasses. Rounding out this overall performance package will be GPS computers from Garmin, nutrition from SIS (Science In Sport) and chamois cream from Aussie Butt Cream.





Team Jayco-2XU's roster, announced just last week, is an exciting mix which combines proven experience with youth and potential. Headlining the roster are multiple Australian Mountain Bike Champion and road racing powerhouse Chris Jongewaard, former Junior World and Australian Madison Champion Glenn O'Shea, and Olympian and 2006 World Teams Pursuit Champion Mark Jamieson. These riders bring experience to the roster and will help guide and nurture the development of the next wave of Australian cycling talent which includes former triple Junior World Track Champion Luke Davison, Brendan Brooks, Nick Dougall, Rhys Gillett and James Hepburn. The mix of youth and experience is certain to be a key factor in underwriting the team's success.