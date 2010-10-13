Xacobeo Galicia under investigation by Spanish police

Xacobeo-Galicia prepares to start the opening team time trial at the 2010 Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The now defunct Spanish Professional Continental squad Xacobeo Galicia is being investigated by Spanish police for doping violations, according to AS. Former team doctor Juan Manuel Rodríguez Bastida confirmed on Tuesday that he has been questioned by authorities.

Rodríguez Bastida was fired by Xacobeo Galicia after the fourth stage of the 2009 Vuelta a España and replaced by Colombian doctor Alberto Beltrán, who had previously worked with the Liberty Seguros team. Beltrán was later released by Xacobeo Galicia when news came out that the Colombian was under investigation in Italy for doping offences. Also, three Liberty Seguros riders tested positive for EPO CERA at the 2009 Tour of Portugal while Beltrán was team doctor.

In April of this year, Rodríguez Bastida launched legal action of his own against the Xacobeo Galicia team to obtain payment of wages owed to him by the squad. Rodríguez Bastida also stated at the time that Xacobeo Galicia team manager Alvaro Pino was "only able to understand cycling with doping".

Fundacion Ciclismo Galego, owners of the Xacobeo Galicia team, recently announced they were unable to find a title sponsor for the team for 2011 and subsequently did not apply for renewal of their Professional Continental licence.

Xacobeo Galicia teammates Ezequiel Mosquera and David Garcia Dapena each tested positive for Hydroxyethyl starch (HES) during the 2010 Vuelta a España, in which Mosquera finished second overall. Additionally, Garcia Dapena tested positive for EPO at the same event.