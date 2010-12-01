Xacobeo Galicia riders to ask UCI to help with back pay

Image 1 of 3 Spanish team Xacobeo Galicia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 A Xacobeo Galicia rider is able to get a small gap but would be swallowed by the HTC-Columbia led peloton shortly. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 3 of 3 Xacobeo Galicia (Image credit: Luis Enrique Barbosa)

The riders of Xacobeo Galicia are now turning to the International Cycling Union in an effort to get paid. They claim not to have been paid by the Galego Cycling Foundation since August.

Francisco Pacheco notified the UCI last month that the salaries were outstanding. According to La Voz de Galicia, they have not been paid for four months.

"We feel we are waiting too long and the situation is untenable, some people are very worried about the subject of money," he explained.

Jose Ramon Lete, the foundation president, promised to pay the riders this week, but has not yet done so. Some of the team's 16 riders are already preparing their documentation to file with the UCI.

The UCI bank guarantee covers three months' salary, leaving the situation for November and December up in the air.

This is the second occurrence of late payment or non-payment for the team this year. Over the summer wages were “significantly delayed.”

Xacobeo will not exist in the coming season. The positive doping tests of second-placed Ezequiel Mosquera and David Garcia Da Pena at the Vuelta a Espana were the final blows to the team's bid to find a new sponsor and it did not apply for a new license.