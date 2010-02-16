Xacobeo Galicia presentation a 'family' affair
Pro Conti squad continues to punch above its weight in 2010
Xacobeo Galicia presented its 2010 squad on Sunday, and true to style the low key affair reflected the team's focus on its regional roots.
Related Articles
The festivities included a religious ceremony in Obradoiro Square, followed by a team ride with 200 young locals (pictured, right) and a presentation of the squad by President of the Xunta de Galicia Alberto Núñez Feijoo, Regional Minister of Culture and Tourism Roberto Varela and General Secretary for Sports, Jose R. Lete.
The team took out the teams classification at last year's Vuelta a España, with captain Ezequiel Mosquera securing fifth place on general classifcation. This came after the squad had ridden the Giro d'Italia may, its first grand tour appearance.
The Galician squad was again granted Professional Continental status by the UCI and aims to return to the Vuelta this season to defend its crown, and while there were lingering doubts about the team's future late last year, the announcement of its status and eligibility to ride the season's biggest races meant the regional outfit would continue to punch above its weight in 2010.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy