Wurf debuts for Liquigas-Cannondale at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 2 Cameron Wurf (Androni Giocattoli) presses on alone after dropping his two breakaway companions on the l Papi ascent. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 New signing Cameron Wurf (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australian rider Cameron Wurf will make his debut for Liquigas-Cannondale in the opening round of the UCI ProTour when he lines up for the Santos Tour Down Under next January.

Having ridden for another Italian squad this season in Gianni Savio's Androni-Giocattoli team, Wurf impressed Liquigas-Cannondale management and was signed to the outfit earlier this year.

Roberto Amadio's team - including Wurf - recently enjoyed a pre-season training camp amidst the snow in San Pellegrino, although conditions in Australia next January will be significantly different, with Tour Down Under temperatures regularly hitting 40 degrees Celsius.

It's likely the 27-year-old Tasmanian will ride the Australian national championships in Ballarat, Victoria in the weeks preceeding the Tour Down Under, where he's expected to perform well in the individual time trial.