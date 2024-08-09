'Wout won't have to sacrifice himself' - Van Aert given freedom to chase stage wins in Vuelta a España debut

Belgian handed free role at Visma despite Sepp Kuss' GC ambitions

Wout van Aert in the 2024 Visma-Lease a Bike kit
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

The full roll call of star names at the Vuelta a España remains shrouded in doubt a week from the start but one certainty is that Wout van Aert will be on the start ramp in Lisbon next Saturday.

The Vuelta has been on Van Aert’s schedule since the very start of the season, and his intentions never changed despite the heavy crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen that ended his Classics campaign prematurely and ruled him out of the Giro d’Italia.

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.