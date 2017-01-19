Wout Van Aert to miss Hoogerheide World Cup

Image 1 of 5 Wout Van Aert's Fiuggi win sealed his overall World Cup series victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The Fiuggi Regione Lazio podium: Wout Van Aert, Marcel Meisen and Tom Meeusen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Wout Van Aert lifts his bike over his head (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Woet Van Aert putting the hammer down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) will not race Sunday's World Cup finale in Hoogerheide, according to a team release.

Van Aert said after the Fiuggi World Cup round – which he won – that he had been feeling knee pain since the race in Otegem in the second week of of January. Having already wrapped up the overall World Cup series title with an insurmountable points lead, the reigning World Champion will skip Hoogerheide and focus on his Worlds defense, which he insists will not be derailed by the injury.

"My Worlds is not in danger, but of course the time is ticking," Van Aert said in the release. He then expressed his disappointment via Twitter.

The team provided an update on Van Aert's recovery status, noting that he is showing improvement though not ready to race yet.

The 22-year-old will still look to defend his world title and secure another year in the rainbow jersey on January 29 in Bieles, Luxembourg.