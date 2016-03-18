Wout Van Aert joins Etixx-QuickStep for Milan-San Remo training ride - gallery

Cyclo-cross world champion rides with Stybar, Boonen, Gaviria
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Milan-San Remo from 8am GMT on Saturday, March 19.
Reigning cyclo-cross world champion Wout Van Aert joined the Etixx-QuickStep team on a training ride ahead of Milan-San Remo. Van Aert was in Milan this week to collect his new special edition Colnago, and stayed on to ride along with the Belgian team on Friday.
Etixx-QuickStep are looking to take victory at La Classicissima with Zdenek Stybar and Fernando Gaviria leading the team. Both riders have been going well early this season with one victory each last week at Tirreno-Adriatico.
Two-time podium finisher, Tom Boonen is also in the line-up but he is looking further down in the line in the Classics for his success and will play a supportive role.