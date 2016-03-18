Wout Van Aert joins Etixx-QuickStep for Milan-San Remo training ride - gallery

Image 1 of 18 Julien Vermote and Wout Van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Wout Van Aert joins the Etixx training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 World cyclo-cross champion Wout Van Aert talks to the Belgian press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Tom Boonen goes into Milan-San Remo with modest ambitions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Wout Van Avet adjusts his glasses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Wout Van Aert gets ready for the ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Fernando Gaviria was a popular man (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Tom Boonen talks to the Belgian press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Everything must be perfect for the ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Wout Van Aert and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 Two world champions Wout Van Aert and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 Tom Boonen talks to Wout Van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Wout Van Aert gets a few tips from Tom Boonen before the ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Bike riders have exacting standards when it comes to their set up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 Tom Boonen makes sure everything is alright with his bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Tom Boonen prepares for the ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Omnium world champion Fernando Gaviria with cyclo-cross world champion Wout Van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 The riders make their way from the hotel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Milan-San Remo from 8am GMT on Saturday, March 19.

Reigning cyclo-cross world champion Wout Van Aert joined the Etixx-QuickStep team on a training ride ahead of Milan-San Remo. Van Aert was in Milan this week to collect his new special edition Colnago, and stayed on to ride along with the Belgian team on Friday.

Etixx-QuickStep are looking to take victory at La Classicissima with Zdenek Stybar and Fernando Gaviria leading the team. Both riders have been going well early this season with one victory each last week at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Two-time podium finisher, Tom Boonen is also in the line-up but he is looking further down in the line in the Classics for his success and will play a supportive role.

