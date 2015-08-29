Worlds: Quintana, Uran, Chaves, Henao on Colombian long-list

Image 1 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Estaban Chaves celebrates on the podium after stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Cavendish congratulates Gaviria on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) have all been named in Colombia’s 12-man long-list for the World Championships in Richmond next month. Sergio Henao (Team Sky) has also been named among a very strong looking long-list and is likely to be the country’s best hope at a medal in the road race.

Colombia is one of 10 countries to qualify nine riders for the competition after ranking third in the WorldTour nations’ standings. Henao has been one of the top performers for Colombia this season, making his comeback from a serious knee injury at the Tour de Suisse last season. The test event earlier this month showed that the rolling road race course is well suited to punchy climbers. Henao recently put in a good showing at the Tour de Pologne, going into the final day in the race lead after taking a stage win. He would eventually lose that lead in the time trial.

Quintana finished second at the Tour de France behind Chris Froome and claimed victory in the WorldTour classified Tirreno-Adriatico. The final climb is not tough enough for Quintana to distance his rivals and he will probably play a team role. Urán, who will race for the first time in a month when he takes part in the Canadian WorldTour races, is likely to compete in both the time trial and road race. Urán took a commanding victory in the Colombian time trial championships in February.

Chaves has enjoyed a great run of form lately at the Vuelta a Espana, winning two stages thus far and enjoying a spell in the leader’s jersey. His performance has no doubt secured a spot for him in the final nine, and the baby-faced Orica-GreenEdge rider could provide an outside shot at a medal.

Other names on the list are national road champion Robinson Chalapud, Winner Anacona and Julian Arredondo. Up-and-coming sprinter Fernando Gaviria will headline the Colombian Under-23 squad.

Colombia long-list for world Championships: Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team), Rigoberto Urán (Etixx Quick Step), Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky), Robinson Chalapud (Orgullo Antioqueño), Winner Anacona (Movistar Team), Járlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling), Daniel Jaramillo (Jami Hagens Berman), Alex Cano (Team Colombia), Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEDGE), Carlos Quintero (Team Colombia), Brayan Ramírez (Team Colombia) and Julián Arredondo Moreno (Trek Factory Racing).

Colombia Under-23 team: Fernando Gaviria (Coldeportes - Claro), Jhonathan Ospina (GW Shimano), Juan Sebastián Molano (Team Colombia), Daniel Martínez (Team Colombia), Jonathan Restrepo (Coldeportes - Claro), Wilmar Paredes (Team Manzana Postobón), Álvaro José Hodeg (Coldeportes - Claro) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Team Manzana Postobón).