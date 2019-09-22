World Championships: Team time trial mixed relay - Podcast

It’s the first day of time trials at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire and the Cyclingnews team analyse all the action from today’s team time trial mixed relay, in which the dominant Dutch brushed aside a challenge from Germany and hosts Great Britain to win the gold.

We hear from Elisa Longo Borghini, Dan Bigham, Jan Bakelants and Lucinda Brand, while we also debate whether the inaugural TTT mixed relay was a startling success or if the UCI needs to go back to the drawing board.

This podcast was brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello, Floyd’s of Leadville and Wattbike.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here. http://apple.co/32jXDgY

Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972. Official apparel supplier to Team Virtu Cycling, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida.

The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Marta Bastianelli, Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali is available to purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro; a form fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigours of pro bike racing. Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions. Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike. For more details visit sportful.com. Follow the ride on Instagram @sportful.