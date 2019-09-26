World Championships: Dennis storms to TT win – Podcast
Will Dennis' decision to snub his trade team equipment be the nail in the coffin with Bahrain-Merida?
Rohan Dennis (Australia) stepped up when it mattered most to deliver a resounding win in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Wednesday.
The Australian decimated the field to defend his 2018 title and answered many of his critics after his controversial walkout from the Tour de France in July.
Dennis beat starlets Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and Filippo Ganna (Italy), and we hear from all three riders in our podcast.
We debate where this win leaves Dennis' career and if this opens the door for a return to Bahrain-Merida, or if his decision to snub trade-team equipment was the final nail in the coffin.
We analyse a number of other key performances, including several riders who underperformed, and we hear from Vuelta a España winner Primoz Roglic.
