World Championships: Dennis storms to TT win – Podcast

Rohan Dennis (Australia) stepped up when it mattered most to deliver a resounding win in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Wednesday.

The Australian decimated the field to defend his 2018 title and answered many of his critics after his controversial walkout from the Tour de France in July.

Dennis beat starlets Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and Filippo Ganna (Italy), and we hear from all three riders in our podcast.

We debate where this win leaves Dennis' career and if this opens the door for a return to Bahrain-Merida, or if his decision to snub trade-team equipment was the final nail in the coffin.

We analyse a number of other key performances, including several riders who underperformed, and we hear from Vuelta a España winner Primoz Roglic.

This podcast was brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello, Floyd's of Leadville and Wattbike.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here. http://apple.co/32jXDgY



Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972. Official apparel supplier to Team Virtu Cycling, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida.

The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Marta Bastianelli, Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali is available to purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro; a form fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigours of pro bike racing. Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike. For more details visit sportful.com. Follow the ride on Instagram @sportful.