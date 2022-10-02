World champion Remco Evenepoel celebrated in Brussels – in pictures

Image 1 of 16 The champion, the medal, the crowds (Image credit: JASPER JACOBSBELGAAFP via Getty Images ) Remco Evenepoel celebrated in Dilbeek on Sunday (Image credit: HATIM KAGHATBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) Fans cheer on Evenepoel during the celebrations (Image credit: HATIM KAGHATBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) Evenepoel signs the 'golden book' to receive an honorary citizenship of Dilbeek (Image credit: HATIM KAGHATBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) Evenepoel receives his honour (Image credit: HATIM KAGHATBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) Remco hats all round for the crowds (Image credit: HATIM KAGHATBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) One gift – a special design time trial helmet featuring the world champion stripes (Image credit: JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) Evenepoel received a signed Anderlecht football shirt, too (Image credit: HATIM KAGHATBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) ...and there was a Specialized bike, too (Image credit: JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) Evenepoel and his girlfriend Oumaima Oumi prepare to travel to Brussels to continue the celebrations (Image credit: HATIM KAGHATBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) Dedicated fans followed the car on bike to continue the celebrations (Image credit: JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images ) Evenepoel greets the Brussels crowds in the Grote Markt (Image credit: NICOLAS MAETERLINCKBELGAAFP via Getty Images ) A mass celebration in Brussels for the newly crowned world champion (Image credit: QuickStep-AlphaVinyl/Wout Beel ) Evenepoel shows off his rainbow jersey and gold medal in Brussels (Image credit: QuickStep-AlphaVinyl/Wout Beel ) Evenepoel looks out at the huge crowds gathered to celebrate his 2022 achievements (Image credit: NICOLAS MAETERLINCKLAURIE DIEFFEMBACQPOOLAFP via Getty Images ) A big day of celebrations for the champion of the 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Vuelta a España, and World Championships (Image credit: NICOLAS MAETERLINCKLAURIE DIEFFEMBACQPOOLAFP via Getty Images )

Remco Evenepoel enjoyed his Sunday with a mass celebration in Belgium to celebrate his 2022 season, with huge crowds gathering in Brussels to salute the 22-year-old.

The QuickStep-AlphaVinyl prodigy ticked off his first Monument win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège back in spring, followed with his first Grand Tour win at the Vuelta a España, and last month soloed to victory at the UCI Road World Championships to take the rainbow jersey.

Evenepoel kicked off his day with a 51km training ride in his hometown of Schepdaal before kicking off the day's festivities at a reception with the mayor of the local municipality, Dilbeek.

He received the title of honorary citizen of Dilbeek in a ceremony on Sunday morning, cheered on by a large crowd as he signed the 'golden book' to accept the accolade wearing his rainbow jersey.

Whilst on stage, Evenepoel received various gifts, including a Specialized bike, a time trial helmet with rainbow stripes, and an signed Anderlecht football shirt – the team he had played for before making the switch to cycling.

After that came a short trip by car to Brussels, followed by a large cohort of fans on bike.

In Brussels, large crowds gathered in the Grote Markt to celebrate Evenepoel's achievements as the rider greeted his fans from a balcony overlooking the central square.

During the celebrations, the crowds chanted Evenepoel's name before he led them in a 'viking clap' celebration. His QuickStep-AlphaVinyl teammates Iljo Keisse, Yves Lampaert, and Pieter Serry joined him on the balcony to take part in the festivities.

"There were eight of us at the World Championships," Evenepoel said, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. "I think we still have five guys who aren't here. They deserve as much attention as I do. I have so many people to thank. It was a perfect year."

Evenepoel is set to make his racing debut in the rainbow jersey at Binche-Chimay-Binche on Tuesday before calling an end to his phenomenally successful 2022 campaign.

