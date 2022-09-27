Remco Evenepoel to debut rainbow jersey at Binche-Chimay-Binche amid rapturous homecoming

Having previously indicated he would not race again in 2022, Remco Evenepoel has been tempted into debuting his new rainbow jersey before the end of the season, adding Binche-Chimay-Binche to his schedule.

The one-day semi-classic on home Belgian soil comes on October 4, two days after a ceremony in the capital Brussels, where the world champion is set to be feted in front of the nation.

"No, no, no," Evenepoel had responded to an enquiry about upcoming races in the immediate aftermath of the Worlds road race in Australia on Sunday. "A race through the night clubs, maybe," he added.

However, with sponsors no doubt eager to promptly begin marketing the new world champion, and fans eager to see the new star of Belgian cycling in the flesh, Evenepoel has decided to race Binche-Chimay-Binche.

"Patrick Lefevere of QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl contacted me today with the wish that he wants to place Remco Evenepoel in Binche," organiser Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke said. "It was an unexpected phone call, but very pleasant."

The 1.1-categorised race, also known as the Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke after the fellow Belgian prodigy who died in 2009, takes place in the Wallonia region, south west of Brussels. The undulating parcours usually lends itself to a reduced group finish and the versatile sprinters, with Danny van Poppel and Arnaud Démare among the recent winners.

The race will also act as a farewell for another Belgian star, as Philippe Gilbert – the last Belgian to win the road race world title 10 years before Evenepoel – hangs up his wheels after a long and illustrious career.

Before all that, Evenepoel will enjoy a public celebration of his achievements in Brussels' Grand Place, with huge crowds expected to fill the capital's main square to catch a glimpse of the 22-year-old on the balcony.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close has already announced the celebrations will take place on October 2, with Evenepoel set to follow Belgium's men's football team, the men's hockey team, and Olympians from the 2021 Games in Tokyo as recent receivers of public adulation in the Grand Place.

Evenepoel's homecoming is expected to be a major national event, with camera crews awaiting his return at Brussels airport around lunchtime on Tuesday September 27.

He returns to Belgium not only as world champion, but also as the country's first Grand Tour winner in 44 years, having won the Vuelta a España earlier this month. Evenepoel flew straight from Spain to Australia for Worlds, so now has the chance to fully soak up his success before turning his attention to the 2023 season, where expectations will be higher still.