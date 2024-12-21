World and European women’s cyclocross champion Fem Van Empel sees World Cup overall hopes all but ended this weekend

Van Empel to miss both World Cups this weekend

Fem Van Empel (Visma-Lease A Bike) at Namur World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

World and European women’s cyclo-cross champion Fem Van Empel will see her World Cup overall hopes all but ended this weekend. After missing today’s race in Hulst, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider will also miss tomorrow’s event in Zonhoven in a World Cup doubleheader.

The 22-year-old hit her knee and looked in discomfort during last weekend’s World Cup in Namur. Van Empel was clearly impacted by the heavy crash and was seen hobbling away as she continued, before battling her way back to seventh.

