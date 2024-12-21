World and European women’s cyclocross champion Fem Van Empel sees World Cup overall hopes all but ended this weekend

World and European women’s cyclo-cross champion Fem Van Empel will see her World Cup overall hopes all but ended this weekend. After missing today’s race in Hulst, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider will also miss tomorrow’s event in Zonhoven in a World Cup doubleheader.

The 22-year-old hit her knee and looked in discomfort during last weekend’s World Cup in Namur. Van Empel was clearly impacted by the heavy crash and was seen hobbling away as she continued, before battling her way back to seventh.

A crash during course recon in Hulst resulted in Van Empel pulling out of both of this weekend’s events.

A statement from Team Visma-Lease a Bike Women said: “Fem van Empel fell during a recon ride this week and hit her knee.

“She's experiencing discomfort and, unfortunately, will not be able to start in the World Cups in Hulst and Zonhoven this weekend. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Fem!”

World Cup overall series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) finished second in Hulst and now leads the standings by 25 points.

However, Brand also crashed during recon on the Dutch course in Hulst, which included a steep descent which saw a host of riders come down during the event.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) also looked in pain following an incident at Hulst, finishing eighth.

“The first lap of the recon I crashed at the bottom (of a descent),” said Brand. “Luckily I had some other tries, it worked out much better. It helped that I could do it a few other times and took that into the race.

“(Without Van Empel) the competition is less of course, it’s a pity and sad for her that she has to miss the races this weekend.

“She has a small injury. There is still a big and strong field here. It’s one rider less, but that doesn’t mean it gets easier.”

Brand also crashed on the same treacherous descent in Hulst and had to settle for the runner-up spot behind solo winner Marie Schreiber (Team SD Worx–Protime).

“Quickly I felt that every time I had some little errors, so I never really had 100% flow on the lap,” said Brand.

“I knew that she (Schreiber) had the space to do her own thing and she loves this course. It’s really hard to make time up here, there are not many places to power away.”

Van Empel’s injury has come immediately before the busiest and most lucrative spell in the European cyclo-cross calendar.

The Kerst period sees 11 races organised between Hulst on December 21 and the World Cup in Dendermonde on January 5.

Van Empel dominated the cyclocross season last season, despite having a different focus this winter and spending time on road training camp the Dutch rider has already chalked up six wins.

Despite finishing seventh in Namur last weekend Van Empel was feeling a problem with her knee following a crash.

"If you give up, you can't be satisfied, but I made the best of it in the end," she told indeleiderstrui.

“I hit the frame with the inside of my knee. That's where I stood out. I hope it's not too bad. I feel it a bit.”

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) returned to cyclocross action last weekend in Namur with a third-place finish but also felt the impact of the gruelling event.

“I was quite sore,” said Pieterse who finished third in Hulst. “You can’t train that well for a cyclocross race like Namur with all that running. It’s such a hard race that the body felt it for a few days after.”

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2024/25 Cyclocross coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the major CX races as we build up to the World Championships. Find out more.