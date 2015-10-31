Women's news shorts: Team pursuit medals for Canada, USA and Great Britain in Cali

Image 1 of 5 Canada qualified first in the women's team pursuit and will ride the gold medal round against the USA. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 5 Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad on the way to gold (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 5 Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton on the podium (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 4 of 5 Stephanie Morton (Australia) and Anna Meares in the sprint final (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 5 of 5 Marta Bastianelli (Italy) celebrates her 2007 Worlds triumph (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Canada take gold medal in team pursuit at World Cup in Cali, silver for USA and bronze for Great Britain

Canada’s women’s team pursuit squad captured the gold medal in the opening UCI Track World Cup held in Cali on Friday. The team included Jasmin Glaesser, Allison Beveridge, Kristi Lay and Stephanie Roorda. The team was ranked third in the world heading into the event and recently won the gold medal at the Pan American Games held in Toronto in July, where they beat teams from USA and Mexico.

In Cali, the Canadian team won the team pursuit in 4:21, beating USA’s team that included Sarah Hammer, Kelly Catlin, Jennifer Valente and Ruth Winder. The bronze medal went to Great Britain’s team; Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ciara Horne and Joanna Rowsell. They defeated the Chinese quartet by less than two-tenths of a second in 4:26.

Australia's Meares and Morton take silver in the team sprint, set new Australian record

Australian sprint duo Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton took silver in the team sprint at the World Cup in Cali, and set a new Australian Record in the process, according to a team press release.

Meares, a three-time sprint world champion, and Morton claimed silver in 32.588, behind China, the current world champions, during the gold-medal round. They also set an Australian record of 32.546 in qualifying earlier in the day.

"I'm very happy with how I rode in my position and as a collective with Steph," Meares said. "A new Australian record... Everyone loves setting a record. To take silver behind the world champions from China is nothing to be disappointed about.

"I am loving the challenge. It tells me that Gary West and his team at the Cycling Australia High Performance Unit in Adelaide are right on the mark for our plan and preparation for Rio and I am backing them all the way.

"It's a great start to the competitive season, reflective of a great pre-season of hard work."

Bastianelli joins Ale Cipollini in 2016

Marta Bastianelli will join the Italian-based Ale-Cipollini squad for the 2016 season. The former road world champion returns to the team having raced for them in 2013.

“I’m really happy to be back in the Ale Cipollini Galassia Team and to work with people I already know, that are great riders and believe in me,” Bastianelli said in a team press release.

The Italian won the World Championships in Stuttgart in 2007, along with two titles at the European Championships in 2005 and 2007. She was a member of the Italian national team at the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, in September.

“We are really happy to have Marta back and we are sure that she will easily manage to harmonize with the team and her teammates,” said team manager, Alessia Piccolo.

Ale Cipollini also signed Anna Trevisi, who won the under-23 European Championships in 2010, and development rider Martina Alzini.

Team director Fabiana Luperini said, “We really want Marta back in the team because she is a very strong rider and can do even better next year. She is fast and can be a team leader. Martina, the youngest rider in the team, has to learn a lot and spend her time between her studies and cycling. She is physically strong and determined. Anna won the Under 23 European Championship, ahead of an outstanding rider such as [Pauline Ferrand] Prevot. She is still very young but she can work for the team, is fast and she likes attacking.”