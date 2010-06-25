Windsor wins large in UK

Dean Windsor (Rapha-Condor-Sharp) wins in Woking. (Image credit: Halfords Tour Series/JoolzeDymond.com)

Rapha-Condor-Sharp rider Dean Windsor jumped to a stirring win in the final round of the Halfords Tour Series held in Woking, England last night as the series drew to a close.

The Australian has been a part of the Continental team's assault of the ever-growing series, that highlights some of England's favourite cities in a teams-based format run over 10 races.

He jumped clear of a 10-man break in the closing two laps around Woking to record his biggest win of the season thus far, demonstrating the strength many know he has but which has been on limited display in 2010.

"It's a great way to finish, it's been a long time coming," said Windsor. "You knock on the door each time but you've really got to race the perfect race because it's such a quality field.

"Tonight was my night and it's good to finish it off with such a big win."

It wrapped up a mixed series for his Rapha-Condor-Sharp outfit, which experienced several terrible rounds that ultimately cost it the overall team win - that honour went to Motorpoint-Marshall's Pasta, the squad of evergreen sprinter Malcolm Elliot.

Windsor signed for the team from his previous squad, Drapac-Porsche, in late 2009 and joined fellow Australian Zak Dempster as workhorses for the likes of British national road race champion Kristian House and Dean Downing.

This latest win is a welcome relief for Windsor, who has "knocked on the door" of victory several times this season but narrowly missed out.