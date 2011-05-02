Win at Romandie ‘very satisfying’ for Evans

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) (Image credit: AFP)

The Tour of Romandie marked Cadel Evans’ (BMC racing) second stage race victory of the season after winning Tirreno-Adriatico in March. The Australia was forced to sit out of the Ardennes classics due to the recurrence of a quadricep injury, but recovered well to take the top honours in Switzerland. Speaking after the race Evans said he was "very satisfied" with the result.

"Any stage race victory on the World Tour is hard, so certainly this is a big win," Evans said.

"It's a bit strange to have won the overall and not to have won a stage. But I got a bit unlucky at the finish in Romont, and in the time trial when the wind conditions were a bit unfavorable to the later starters. But certainly, in a couple days when I have time to look back, I'll be very, very satisfied with the season so far."

Evans, who was also the winner of this race in 2006, finished 18 seconds ahead of Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) and was encouraged by the way his BMC team rode the race.

"It's the first time I have had the opportunity to race with newcomers Santaromita, Tschopp and Moinard," said Evans on his blog.

"I'm happy they are all on our team - 'Santino' was everything I expected after our months of training together [at the Mapei Sports centre]."

"Tschopp is making a good return from illness - and Moinard is a very motivated and reliable team mate."

Team Directeur Sportif John Lelangue said the decision to rest Evans for the Ardennes was vindicated by the win at Romandie.

"I think that allowed him to continue to do the time trial intensity work he needed," Lelangue said.

"We took things day-by-day and he was feeling better and better. We didn't know how he was going to be for the time trial, but he is back on the level. Now he needs to rest and recover a bit and then prepare for his next test, which will be the Critérium du Dauphiné."

Cadel’s win at Romandie also moved him up the UCI standings, the BMC rider now sits 3rd overall and has a realistic chance of repeating his 2007 UCI World Tour success.

