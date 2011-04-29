Evans misses out in stage two but closes in on GC

Image 1 of 2 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) drives himself toward the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Evans missed out in stage two after taking the wrong line in the sprint. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team)

Cadel Evans (BMC racing) was left to watch Italian Damiano Cunego win the second stage of the Tour de Romandie, after being caught behind a fading Mikael Cherel (Ag2R) in the sprint. The Australian had launched an impressive kick 300 metres out from the line in anticipation of Cunego's own jump. The two however took different lines as they passed the remnants of the breakaway and it was Cunego that was rewarded.

The former world champion explained the way the sprint unfolded.

"I tried to anticipate the sprint because I knew Cunego was coming fast."

"But I had to back off and brake a bit in the last corner because the AG2R La Mondiale guy [Mikael Cherel] was coming left," Evans said.

"Having had three visits to the orthopedic surgeon this last month, I backed off. I guees that's racing."

Evans was however able to take some positives from the race. The Australian has now moved into third position on GC, four seconds behind rival Cunego and equal on time to Astana rider, Alexandre Vinokourov.

After winning the race in 2006, and having recently won in Tirreno-Adriatico, the Australian will fancy his chances for the overall. There are only two decisive stages remaining in the race, and one of them, Saturday's 20.1km Time Trial likely to play into the Australian's hands.

"Tomorrow, looks to be more of the same, a selective climb near the finish, but this time a flat run in to the line. Something that looks well suited to a very good Oscar Freire." Cadel added on his blog.

The Tour de Romandie continues with the 3rd stage from Thierrens to Neuchatel.