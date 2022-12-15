Wilier launches Granturismo SLR, blending superbike specs with endurance geometry

After a number of delays due to supply issues, Wilier is today unveiling the latest addition to its range of carbon fibre road bikes. It will be known as the Granturismo SLR, and it will fit in as the endurance road bike in Wilier's range.

However, unlike the brand's Filante SLR, which is an out-and-out aero bike; and the Zero SLR, an all-rounder race bike, the new Granturismo SLR doesn't perfectly fit into this predefined 'endurance bike' mould. Instead, Wilier has sought to blend characteristics from elsewhere in a bid to carve a new niche.

Many brands have done a similar thing in recent months by positioning their endurance bikes as 'all-road' – the Ridley Grifn as a recent example – but Wilier has surprisingly taken the Granturismo SLR in an altogether different direction. Wilier describes it as a "racing bike designed to bring out the utmost performance and comfort."

It has 32mm tyre clearance, and endurance-friendly geometry, but the same high modulus carbon fibre and focus on stiffness and responsiveness as its race-ready stablemates.

The brand asks: "How many times do cyclists ride pure racing bikes with centimetres of spacers on the head tube?" Regardless of whether this was rhetorical or not, Wilier believes the Granturismo SLR is a better solution and has given it race-ready characteristics, but with a higher stack and shorter reach than the Zero and Filante. In Wilier's words, this will "minimise postural stress", and "appear more harmonious, well-proportioned, and balanced while maintaining its racing character."

This elastomer damps the movement provided by bearing pivots within and chainstay flex below (Image credit: Wilier)

At the heart of the new bike is a decoupler and elastomer called Actiflex 2.0. As suggested by its name, this is the second iteration of the Actiflex that was previously found on the Cento10 NDR. Wilier says this can offer up to 5mm of vertical travel.

It works by connecting the seat stays to a pivot system built into the top tube. This position is new for Actiflex 2.0, moved forward from its original position behind the seat tube in a bid to better protect against spray from the rear wheel. As before, it relies on flex in the chainstays, four bearings in the pivot system, and an elastomer to damp the movement. On most models, this elastomer is a solid viscoelastic material, but top-end models – namely those equipped with Dura Ace, Super Record and Sram Red – will be given a 3D printed version that is marginally - 20g - lighter.

Retaining that eye on racing, the Granturismo SLR design sees plenty of aerodynamic cues. This is no aero bike - the brand even goes as far as saying it doesn't compete in this regard - but aerodynamics is an important consideration for racers and endurance riders alike. As a result, the Granturismo SLR borrows tube profiles from the Filante, as well as the one-piece integrated cockpit from the Zero, housing the cables entirely within, rather than underneath as found on some bikes.

There is only one level of Granturismo SLR frame, available with a number of different builds thereof, and that is made using the top-end carbon as mentioned above. As a result, this is far from a budget offering in its price point.

The entry point for the bike will come with Vision Trimax wheels and a choice of Sram Force AXS or Shimano Ultegra Di2 at a cost of €7,400. Upgrade to Wilier SLR38KC wheels and the price jumps to €8,400.

A Dura-Ace Di2-equipped frame with the same Vision wheels is priced at €9,300, while the Sram Red AXS-equipped equivalent is €10,200. Step up to the Wilier wheels again and the cost will be €10,200 and €11,200 respectively.

At the very top of the tree is a single Campagnolo option, fitted with Super Record EPS and the Wilier wheels at the princely sum of €11,700.