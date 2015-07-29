Wiggins to relive Olympic glory with his developmental team in Prudential RideLondon

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins relaxes after breaking the UCI Hour Record. Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Team Wiggins pose for a photo ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire. (Image credit: Dave Gill) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire. Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire. Image 5 of 5 Owain Doull (Team WIGGINS) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

Bradley Wiggins will return to the Prudential RideLondon for the second year, this time bringing his own Team WIGGINS to the race and riding in support of his young, talented teammates. The race holds a special place for Wiggins, who claimed Olympic gold in 2012 in the individual time trial after his Tour de France victory, bringing his Olympic tally to four gold medals.

This year, he brings his own developmental squad to the race, and is looking forward to showing off the squad in front of the big crowds between Surrey and London.





“Prudential RideLondon is a big moment for WIGGINS as a team. We’ve got some serious young talent in the shape of Owain Doull and Chris Lawless. Chris is just 19, and finished sixth last week in Belgium riding against Philippe Gilbert and Tom Boonen. It was a fantastic achievement. He was the only British rider to finish the race and is in great form, so keep an eye on him.”

Wiggins stepped down from his place in Team Sky after Paris-Roubaix this year, choosing to focus instead on preparing for the Olympic Games in Rio next year. He participated in the Tour de Yorkshire with Team WIGGINS, but eschewed any other road races while preparing to break the UCI Hour Record. He succeeded in setting a new mark on June 7, riding 54.526km.

It will be his first road race since the record, and Wiggins is looking forward to seeing the British crowds.

“For me, it’s like a reminder of everything that’s great about our sport. I’m looking forward to just being a part of it and to getting my fitness back up. I’ve had some time off after breaking the UCI Hour Record and my main focus now is the Rio Olympics in 2016," he said.