Wiggins targeting 2020 Olympics in rowing

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins speaks to the media after winning the Gent Six following the controvers surrounding his use of TUEs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins won the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine Image 3 of 5 Bradely Wiggins has signed a three-year advertising deal with Skoda (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins after his Gent Six Day win with Mark Cavendish Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins throws his arms up after the Derny (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins has his eyes on another Olympic gold medal to go with the five he's already earned in cycling, but this time the 37-year-old winner of the 2012 Tour de France wants to earn it on the water as a rower.

The BBC reported on Friday that Wiggins plans to compete this December in the British Indoor Rowing Championships in London with an eye toward participation in the 2020 games.

"I might be being a bit delusional, but the times suggest I'm not," Wiggins told the BBC, adding that the "numbers are quite good."

Wiggins, who will be 40 in the summer of 2020, is being coached by friend and Olympic rowing gold medallist James Cracknell.

"I took up rowing when I retired just to keep fit, but my numbers started getting quite good, so I've started taking it up professionally now and getting coached seven days a week," he said at a corporate event in Manchester, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"I'm going to see how far I can take it. Maybe a sixth Olympic gold?"

Wiggins, who won his fifth gold medal in the team pursuit last summer at the Rio Games, has eight Olympic medals in total. He has medaled in every Olympics going back to Sydney in 2000.