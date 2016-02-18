Wiggins set to star in comedy sketch for Sport Relief
Briton to join other sports figures in popular TV program
Bradley Wiggins is set to appear in a comedy sketch for British fundraising programme Sport Relief. Wiggins will star in a one-off special of the 1970s TV programme 'Some Mothers Do ‘Ave 'Em', alongside actor Michael Crawford.
The short programme will feature several other sports stars and sees Crawford's character Frank Spencer happen across a chance meeting with Wiggins at the Olympic velodrome in Stratford, with 'hilarious consequences'. It is set to be shown during the main Sport Relief programme on Friday, March 18.
"I am a huge fan of Michael so it's an absolute honour to be asked to be involved alongside such an icon of British television - and all for a great cause," Wiggins said.
Sport Relief is a spin-off of the biennial Comic Relief programme, also known as Red Nose Day, which raises money for charities around the world since it started in 1988.
Wiggins is currently training in Manchester ahead of the Track World Championships at the start of next month. He was named in the 21-rider line-up for London and will compete in the team pursuit and the Madison with Mark Cavendish. Wiggins is targeting the Olympic Games for the final time this season, as he looks to hang up his wheels at the end of the season.
